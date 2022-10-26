What better time of year to celebrate those slinky, mysterious creatures of the night than Halloween? Here are 61 photos of your furry feline fiends.
1 Paisley and Oreo pose for a picture at home in Romney. Their parents are Randy and Edie Sigley.
2 Shady lives in Romney with his owner Laura Dotson.
3 Candy Dove’s Spot, who lives in Points.
4 Bright Eyes lives with Candy Dove in Points.
5 Snowball lives in Points with Candy Dove.
6 Poptarts lives with Robert and Donna Smoot in Forest Hill, Md.
7 Chilly is tended to by Richard Smoot in Three Churches.
8 The Chaos Brothers, Shiso and Basil, are cared for by Anna Smoot in Tallahassee, Fl.
9 Yellow Cat is cared for by Richard Smoot in Three Churches.
10 Tally belongs to Anna Smoot.
11 Suzy belongs to Jenna Riggleman in Augusta.
12 Blue belongs to Jenna Riggleman in Augusta.
13 Jenna Riggleman’s Elmer.
14 Queen belongs to Augusta’s Jenna Riggleman.
15 Benjamin Franklin, “Dapper Dan,” and his mommy Heather Staggs.
16 Nancy and MileyAnn snuggle up to take a nap.
17 Remi “Tall Boy” Rowan belongs to Thomas and Annette Rowan.
18 Ruby belongs to Thomas and Annette Rowan.
19 Leo belongs to Zachary Cunningham of Winchester.
20 Luna belongs to Winchester’s Zachary Cunningham
21 Sir Knibbs lives with Marion and Jeff on Wineberry Hill in Romney.
22 Kylee Haines’ rescue, Daisy
23 Thud is about 13 years old and belongs to Mark Mizin. He likes to sun himself at home in Sunrise Summit.
24 Scout and Myshka belong to Steven and Sandra Wilson of Romney.
25 Dandelion is turning 6 years old, and says she is ready for school. She belongs to proud parents Abdul and Anne Qureshi in Romney.
26 Jason belongs to Bob and Mary Sinclair in Vanderlip.
27 Fluffy is one of Bob and Mary Sinclair’s cats who reside in Vanderlip.
28 Mikey and Chucky belong to Crystal Wilfong and live in Romney.
29 Kimberly Wright’s Nala and Daisy, of Augusta.
30 Knight belongs to Taylor Loy of Capon Bridge
31 The late Snickers belonged to Tammy Barnes of Delray.
32 Mr. Hoover lives in Slanesville with owner Jessi Buckler.
33 Carl (left) and Patty (right) enjoy some snooze time. They belong to the Russell family of Romney.
36 Grace Bond’s John John and Sebastian
38 Remington (“Remy”) belongs to Laura Turner in Capon Bridge.
39 Oakley and Ollie Flanagan belong to Travis and Lyndsay Flanagan.
40 Blackberry (left) and Tyson (right) belong to Shirley Hunt of Romney
41 Monica Werner owns the ethereal Tardis. They live in Augusta.
42 Little Man belongs to Mark and Becky Whetzel of Romney.
43 Mark and Becky Whetzel’s Lexi (Romney)
44 Maisy, Mark and Becky Whetzel, Romney
45 Cali, Mark and Becky Whetzel, Romney
46 Sissy and Baxter belong to Missy Walker of Augusta.
47 Tom and Jerry own and care for Bob Mayhew.
48 BB is an all-black kitty and she’s “purrfect” for Halloween.
49 Minnie belongs to Jen Russell and Pat Combs of Romney. She’s getting old but has done the Christmas tree since she was a kitten.
50 Mandy lives in Romney with Jen Russell and Pat Combs.
51 Loretta Keister’s cat, Eve. They live in Romney.
52 Connor, Nora, Shawn and Liam with their cats Rocky and Mini Mouse
53 MomCat lives in Augusta with Madge and Buzz, and she rules the house.
54 Marvel lives in Nashville, Tenn. with her mom Jules Rogers and her big brother Rachy.
55 Rachy (short for Rachmaninoff) is a black-and-white troublemaker with a black goatee. He spends his days in Nashville, Tenn. with his mom Jules Rogers and his little sister Marv.
56 Arya belongs to Nate Grosskopf and Jamie Tersigni – and she’s friendlier than she looks. They all live in Fredericksburg, Va.
57 Brandon Oster and Ashlyn Haines belong to Freya.
58 Maybeline belongs to M. Jensen of Capon Bridge.
59 Abby believes she’s a bobcat. She lives with M. Jensen in Capon Bridge.
60 Hoppy belongs to Patty Davis and loves to snuggle.
61 Jingles belongs to Lisa Gray of Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.