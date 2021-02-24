For the month of February, I think the weather person read the same script for the 1st 3 weeks. Snow, rain, sleet and ice with maybe 1 clear day each week. This week may start out with a winter mix and get milder weather mid week. This is February, so what can we expect? March is coming up and it’s hard to tell what it will throw at us, but we have the hope, if it snows, it won’t last as long.
Are you enjoying the longer hours of daylight in the evening? It increases about a minute every day. Right now the sun sets about 6 p.m. and each day it increases more.
Last Wednesday did turn out to be a nice day and Randy, Wanda and Lana Koontz drove to Moorefield to get our 2nd COVID-19 vaccine. As before, it was well organized. We checked right in, got our shot, waited the 15 minutes and left. I had no side effects from the vaccine, Randy had a sore arm for about a day, Wanda experienced a few side effects and by Friday was okay. So that’s over and done with for now.
Sympathy is extended to the family, many friends and congregation of the Green Spring Assembly of God Church, of Rev. Fred Parker. Rev. Parker passed away Thursday, Feb. 18. He was truly dedicated to the Lord. Rev. Parker talked the talk and walked the walk. If the water was over the toll bridge, he would drive around from Oldtown twice a day on Sunday for his church service. If you were in the hospital, he would visit with you, even if you weren’t a member of his church. Rev. Parker will be missed by so many in a large surrounding area.
According to last week’s Review, another thing we have to look forward to this spring is the return of the Brood X Cicadas. It sounds, no pun intended, like this is the ones that come every 17 years. I can remember a couple of those 17 years come around. It will be unpleasant noise to the ears. This mountain rang with deafening calls. Oh the joys of coming events.
