mark your calendars...
OCT. 1 & 2
Apple Harvest Festival
Burlington United Methodist Services’ Apple Harvest Fest is back – grounds open at 10 a.m., and festival attendees can enjoy free on-stage entertainment, a flea market with nearly 100 vendors, old-fashioned apple butter making and so much more.
Festival takes place at 120 Hope Lane in Burlington. Shuttle service will be available for parking.
OCT. 8
Autumn Harvest Festival
The Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby is bringing back their annual Autumn Harvest Festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out to Kirby to enjoy free live music by Rain Crow, great food (including pulled pork, iron kettle chili and fried Oreos), a car and tractor show, arts and crafts vendors, auctions, door prizes and yard sales.
OCT. 15
Day of Giving
A fundraising event that aims to raise dollars for a new barn facility at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds, “a Day of Giving” will take place Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Plans for the day include a pancake breakfast, crafts, a flea market, vendors, a scarecrow-building station, agricultural demonstrations, live music and more.
OCT. 15
Concert: The Arcadian Wild
The Arcadian Wild, a genre-blending musical trio, hits The River House’s stage at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $18 in advance and $22 the day of the concert.
This group blends progressive folk and bluegrass to create a unique acoustic sound that’s simultaneously unified yet diverse.
OCT. 15
Fall Artisan Market
This season’s artisan market at The River House in Capon Bridge is an opportunity for folks to see local artists’ work and start their Christmas shopping early.
The open-air market will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Meet your local artists, check out the gallery and café and, as always, sit and stay awhile.
OCT. 22
Truck-tractor-semi pull
Since the event got rained out at this year’s Hampshire County Fair, the Augusta Ruritans are back in action with a truck and tractor pull on Oct. 22.
Registration starts at 1 p.m., and the pull officially begins at 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta. It’s a $5 entrance fee, and $20 for the 1st hook and $10 for any additional hooks. Concessions will be available onsite.
Rain date will be Oct. 23.
OCT. 28
‘Raise the Roof’ Halloween party
The Save the Barn Committee is hosting a 21-and-older Halloween party at the Bottling Works on Friday, Oct. 28 to help raise more money to stabilize the big red barn on Depot Street.
Tickets are $25 in advance (purchase them by contacting a member of the committee, or by checking the “Save the State Barn” Facebook page) or $30 at the door.
Coming in costume? You might win a prize.
Enjoy live music and dancing, refreshments, fortunetellers, celebrity bartenders and more.
OCT. 29
Shaffer Funeral Home trunk-or-treat
Trunk-or-treats are a popular way for Hampshire County organizations to celebrate the spooky holiday, and Shaffer Funeral Home will open its 2nd annual event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. This year will be even bigger than last, with the even expanding into the American Legion Post 91’s parking lot.
For other information about trunk-or-treats or spooktacular events around the county, check the Review’s “Halloween Happenings” section in the weeks prior to the holiday.
OCT. 31
Trick or treating
Official trick-or-treating in the towns of Romney and Capon Bridge will both be on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. that Monday evening. Any resident wishing to participate and hand out goodies to trick-or-treaters should leave their porch light on.
