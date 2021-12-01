Dec. 14 is the deadline for registering your children for the “Toys for Tots” Marine Corps Reserve Christmas toy giveaway.
Please call 304-856-2816 with your child’s name, age and sex. We will be distributing the toys on Dec. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Capon Valley Ruritan Clubhouse in Yellow Spring. If you cannot make this pickup time, you can make arrangements with a neighbor, friend or family member to pick up your toys for you. We will work with you to make sure your child has toys for Christmas.
Because of Covid, most public activities have been either curtailed or canceled. It is important to receive the Covid vaccination. It may prevent a serious infection or hospitalization if you do become infected as I was, even though I was vaccinated and have been very careful about mask-wearing and public activities.
I want to take this opportunity to say how thankful I am for my friends, neighbors and church family for their care and prayers during this difficult time, not only for Thanksgiving Day, but also for every day. I hope each of you have this care.
Happy birthday wishes to Stuart Szelmecki and Crystal Spaid, Dec. 2; Judy Dewitt, Dec. 8; Melissa Lockhart, Shelva Switzer and Jeanie Spaid, Dec. 11.
