June opens with Romney sunrise at 5:50 a.m. and an 8:38 p.m. sunset. The sun is in Taurus through June 20 and then shifts into Gemini for the rest of the month. June ends with a 5:52 a.m. sunrise and an 8:48 p.m. sunset.
The evening moon was half full in the next-to-last day of May so early June will offer fine observing of lunar features with a telescope. Look along the moon’s lighted left edge, there the sun has just risen, lighting up the raised crater rims.
The adjacent lower regions of the moon will still be in darkness. On June 1, the moon will be close to the bright star Spica of Virgo. On June 4, the planet Mercury will be farthest from the sun in the western dusk, appearing in the star group Gemini. Also on June 4, the moon will be to the left of the pinkish star Antares (of the Scorpion).
On June 5, the moon is full, appearing in the star group Ophiuchus (serpent bearer), low in the southern evening sky.
Summer full moons appear in the opposite side of the zodiac as the sun, so when the summer sun is high, the full moon in summer is low. The summer full moons peak about 1/3 of the way in the south in the middle of night (about 1 a.m.).
Late in the evening, the moon will pass by 2 bright planets in the southern sky. On June 8, the moon will pass over the bright planet Jupiter. On June 9, the moon will appear below the planet Saturn.
On June 13, the moon will appear below the yellow planet Mars in the early morning sky. This is also when the moon appears half full in the southern dawn, resembling a reversed letter “D” in the southern dawn.
On June 28, the evening moon will be again half full, giving us great views of the moon’s features through a telescope. Look along the moon’s lighted left edge, where the sun is rising, revealing the moon’s craters and mountains.
Summer officially begins on June 20, shining vertically down at the tropic of Cancer (latitude 23.5 degrees North), which passes north of Havana, Cuba, through the bulge of Africa, central China and into the Pacific Ocean (south of the Hawaiian Islands).
The farther north you go, the longer the sun shines. At the Arctic Circle (latitude 67.5 Degrees North), the sun shines for 24 hours, skimming the northern horizon at mid night.
You may remember the brilliant planet Venus as the gorgeous evening “star” in last spring’s western dusk. On June 3, Venus passed over the sun. By June 20, Venus will again be seen, low in the northeastern dusk and climbing higher each day. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.