Handling your child’s school anxiety
1st of 2 parts
Stomachaches, headaches, trouble sleeping or statements like “school is just sooo stupid” — all can be protests from your child about going to school.
Parents often find these complaints and resistance to school frustrating, as it is difficult to see one’s child so upset. WVU Extension emotional wellness specialists provide some guidelines for parents in dealing with this common problem.
Q: Lots of children resist going to school. How can parents recognize true anxiety?
A: It is normal for younger children, especially preschoolers, to be anxious about school and separating from their parents. Separation anxiety is your child’s way of showing that they don’t want to say goodbye to Mom or Dad! For most, these fears resolve quickly as the child adjusts to school.
However, when anxiety about school causes a child significant distress, intervention is often needed. This is particularly true for adolescents, who should have resolved normal fears about school.
Signs of children being worried about school can be physical, emotional or behavioral. Often they’ll complain about upset stomach or headaches or become unusually clingy.
Young kids, especially preschoolers, frequently talk about their fear of school and may ask for repeated reassurance from parents: “Can you stay at school with me?” Many children suddenly have difficulty sleeping and may begin asking to sleep with their parents.
Older kids and teens may show their anxiety with sudden outbursts of tears or anger or become withdrawn. For teens, red flags are sudden changes.
Q. What causes school anxiety?
A: For young children:
• Separation from parents and familiar routines
• Fear of new children and experiences
For kids who have been to school:
• Being bullied or teased
• Negative experiences in the classroom
• Feeling inadequate for not knowing the answers
• Not having fashionable, up-to-date clothes
• Losing papers and books, or having incomplete homework
• Parental pressures about school achievement
• Embarrassment about being uncoordinated in sports
• Significant family problems or changes
Q: What can parents do to help prevent school anxiety?
A: Prevention is the best solution. Parents’ attitudes and messages about school can help young children feel more comfortable.
Prepare your child for school with positive messages like “School can be fun and interesting.”
Send the message that you expect them to go to school no matter how much they cry, fuss or stamp their feet.
Develop a goodbye routine. For example: kiss, hug, rub noses or special hand signals that mean “I love you, am thinking about you, and will see you soon.”
Read school-themed picture books to your child, particularly ones that introduce the idea of classroom rules and routines.
One recommendation: “The Art Lesson” by Tomie dePaola, in which young Tommy must learn to balance his creativity with his art teacher’s by-the-book lessons.
Encourage your child to be more independent. Help young children take pride in dressing themselves (figuring out outfits the night before can help). Middle school children and teens should be in charge of setting their alarm clocks to get up on time. Help them figure out how much time they will need.
Reward positive steps toward independence. For example, put a sticker on your son’s chart every day he attends school without tears or clinging, and when he earns a certain number of stickers, take him on a special outing.
Q: Do parents ever trigger school anxiety?
A: Yes, sometimes parents are overprotective of a child who has had medical problems or has been shy as a baby. If parents have emotionally relied on their child to comfort them, kids can worry about mom being OK when they are at school.
It is important to understand that parents’ worries are contagious. Denise Cordivano, a New York City early childhood director, says, “If the parent is so-so about school, the child is going to pick up on those emotions and it will be more difficult for the child to adjust.”
To avoid “infecting” your child with your own worries:
• Don’t hover around when you drop off your child. Your child will sense your anxiety and may worry too.
• Talk with your spouse, co-parent or friend about your worries to get perspective — don’t unload your worries on your child.
• Get to know your child’s teacher in advance to get more comfortable and to raise any concerns you might have. Volunteer to help in the classroom to ease your mind, but know when it is time to leave!
For the sake of your child, find a way to keep an upbeat and positive attitude about your child’s school, teacher and new friends. This will help your child feel safe and enjoy his time at school.
Q: What can parents do to help kids feel more comfortable?
A: Try these ideas:
• “My love will go with you to school.” Put an encouraging note in your child’s lunchbox or backpack.
Some children feel more comfortable when they take a favorite small toy or object with them to school. Tuck a favorite picture of you into her pencil box to look at during the day.
• Take time to listen every day. Learn to listen to what your child says as well as the unspoken feelings. This builds a strong relationship and helps your child feel secure.
Taking 20 minutes for yourself before you re-unite with your children at the end of the day puts you in a better space to listen.
• Don’t overreact. If the first few days, or even weeks, are a little rough, try not to over-react. Young children in particular may experience separation anxiety or shyness at first, but teachers are trained to help them adjust.
When you drop them off at the bus or at school, try not to linger. Reassure them that you love them, will think of them during the day and will be back when school ends.
• Arrange play dates with new classmates. To help the transition, step into the other room for a few minutes while the kids are playing. This helps your child learn to tolerate a little anxiety and gradually learn to handle the discomfort of separation.
• Role play for practice. Use puppets, dolls, stuffed animals or family members to play out potentially stressful social situations that worry your child, such as meeting the teacher for the first time or finding the bathroom.
Want more ideas? Check out “15 Ways to Ease Your Child’s Fears.”
Next week: Tougher issues, deeper solutions
