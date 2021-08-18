The Romney Lions Club, one of the oldest service organizations (founded in 1930), recently held their annual picnic at Hampshire Park where they installed club officers for the coming year and inducted four new members, Wanda Rogers, Amy Delaplain, Christy Kauffman, and Margaret Carlin.
The newly elected District Governor Lion Sue Long was the featured guest and led in the ceremonies.
Lion President Donna See was presented with the Leonard Jarrett Award for her leadership and contribution to Lionism locally.
Romney Lions donate over $2,000 annually to assist qualified recipients in obtaining eye exams and purchasing eyeglasses.
They also collect over 400 pairs of used eyeglasses each year to be sent to the regional collection center to be distributed to the needy or to be recycled.
Other community projects include distribution of American flags to all Hampshire County 1st-graders each year; assisting the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind with a student work program; assisting with a women’s shelter, providing education and camps for children with diabetes; and many others.
