Our son continued to be carefree and laid back while happily letting his sisters shine. During hectic times like these, I am particularly thankful for his approach to life, which I should try to remember when I pull up his Schoology missing assignments report.
On Wednesday, we watched with pride as our oldest daughter received scholarships from her university, our local community, and our life insurance provider. We were in complete awe of the outpouring of support given to our daughter and many of her peers.
At last report, the graduating class of Hampshire High School was awarded $1.5 million in scholarships. What an amazing testament to these kids, who have worked through and succeeded in a school year like no other.
What an amazing testament to the generosity of our community, which willingly invests in the futures of its youth.
Our nephew graduates in a few weeks from Fairfax County Schools. My sister-in-law shared that the number of local scholarships received by our daughter and her classmates would be unheard of at our nephew’s school.
I always love the opportunity to tell her, “Well, things are different out here in the Best Virginia.” It’s that sense of community instilled in our children at an early age that will follow them to college and beyond, and for that, I am grateful.
On Thursday, our youngest daughter graduated from elementary school. It was a virtual awards banquet followed by a parent-organized picnic in the park. I may have felt a little emotional about this milestone.
For the first time in 13 years, there will not be a Savage at our local elementary school. Although this past school year has been very challenging and our daughter is eager to move onto middle school, I felt the weight of this bittersweet moment.
Many of the teachers and staff in the elementary school are like family to us. They’ve been an integral part in helping our Savages grow and develop, and we are thankful for them.
On Friday, it rained.
High School graduation was moved to Saturday morning. I would’ve expected nothing less for the 2020-21 school year than the need to be flexible, patient and resilient as a situation outside of our control dictated how we moved forward.
On Saturday, bundled up in blankets and wearing rain gear, we watched as our daughter walked across the stage and received her high school diploma. Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I felt at that moment. I am beyond excited to see the next phase of our girl’s journey.
Nelson Mandela is quoted as saying, “Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.” This past week, we celebrated a couple of big milestones and are eager to see where the road ahead leads our Savages.
