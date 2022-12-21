Sally Mullins

…Or will be soon. The year is winding down and we have finally arrived at the shortest day. I am looking forward to not eating dinner in the dark. Not immediately, but that day is coming. Unfortunately, right along with longer days comes the cold temperatures, snow and ice. Not among my favorite things. 

Now a bit of winter nagging. In case we get a heavy snow, be sure your dryer vent is not obstructed. Never warm up your car in an enclosed area and make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged or blocked. This is especially important if it has been parked outside during a snowstorm or you back into a snow bank. We are always concerned about the snow on the windshield, but it’s important to check the exhaust, too. 

