…Or will be soon. The year is winding down and we have finally arrived at the shortest day. I am looking forward to not eating dinner in the dark. Not immediately, but that day is coming. Unfortunately, right along with longer days comes the cold temperatures, snow and ice. Not among my favorite things.
Now a bit of winter nagging. In case we get a heavy snow, be sure your dryer vent is not obstructed. Never warm up your car in an enclosed area and make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged or blocked. This is especially important if it has been parked outside during a snowstorm or you back into a snow bank. We are always concerned about the snow on the windshield, but it’s important to check the exhaust, too.
And if it snows, can the nasty ice on the windshield be far behind? Mix 2 parts rubbing alcohol to 1 part water in a spray bottle and spray it on your icy car windows and windshield. It will make removing the ice much easier. Since it won’t freeze, you can keep it in your car. Cold nights can produce foggy car windows, but a sock filled with kitty litter (the cheap, non-clumping kind) on your dashboard will solve that problem by keeping the moisture out of the air. After you fill the sock, leave room to tie it tightly so you don’t have litter all over your car and be sure it doesn’t block the defroster vent. A colorful sock will add a little holiday cheer to your car. A container of litter in your trunk would be handy if you get stuck in the snow or ice, plus it will add some weight.
It’s important to keep your tank at least half full so your gas line doesn’t freeze. It might be a good idea to get some fuel additive containing antifreeze for your tank if you keep forgetting to get gas. Your tires should always be inflated correctly, but that’s especially important in winter with the freezing temps.
It’s always handy to have some reflector tape in your car in case you find yourself stopping along the road. A strip on your back and on your bumpers could go a long way toward saving your life. Buy a couple small rolls and keep one in all your vehicles. Tell your kids so they know to use it if necessary.
Speaking of that, a good holiday gift for your teenage kids that drive is a basic kit for their car. It can include a flashlight, jumper cables, a first-aid kit and of course, reflector tape and that alcohol spray for icy windows. You can add a lot of other things, but this will get them started and, hopefully, keep them going.
When out on the road, don’t pass the snowplow. They may be going slow, but why not let them do their job and make the road better for you? You’re much better off at a distance behind them. With all the stuff they use on the roads, make sure your wiper fluid is full. An extra container in the trunk could be useful.
Sometimes we need a small gift for someone we forgot and are fortunate to have a lot of small shops in our town that can solve that problem for us. Spring Valley Market has a lot more than just veggies and apples, so stop and see what catches your eye. Our Co-op also has many unique items. In a pinch, special hand lotion or soap is a nice gift. I always like to keep a few small “just in case” items on hand. And don’t forget gift certificates; they’re always welcome.
This is the time to think about all our outdoor friends. We keep the bird feeders filled and Larry always puts birdseed down for the ground feeders. We saved a few large sunflower seed heads to put on top of the snow when it covers the ground. It’s important to have water available to them, also. We have a heated birdbath and I don’t have to worry about Woodstock ice skating on it.
I want to thank all the local artisans who so generously donated to the silent auction at the library and to the patrons who shopped and made the auction a great success. We appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you so much!
Happy holidays, everyone.
