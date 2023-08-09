Betty Racey

Missed writing the column from our little corner of Hampshire County the past weeks – so will catch up on a few things that folks have been participating in the county, the large number of attendees at the County Fair, followed by the outstanding Peach Fest weekend.

The weather has really been hot, and drought conditions have really been the main concern to farmers and gardeners – The county-wide Farm Crawl in mid-July was a real success also.

