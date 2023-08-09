Missed writing the column from our little corner of Hampshire County the past weeks – so will catch up on a few things that folks have been participating in the county, the large number of attendees at the County Fair, followed by the outstanding Peach Fest weekend.
The weather has really been hot, and drought conditions have really been the main concern to farmers and gardeners – The county-wide Farm Crawl in mid-July was a real success also.
Local churches have been participating in various Church Camps, and Kirby A/G folks had their annual picnic Sunday at Grassy Lick Community Center.
Vince Hughes has enjoyed a recent visit from his sister and brother-in-law of Pennsylvania recently, and he celebrated his birthday with a visit to the family in Pennsylvania. Belated birthday wishes go to him and also to Mrs. Sue Jennings, who makes her home with family Judy and Alan Cox. Happy birthday wishes to Larry Saville on Aug. 12th.
Ken Stetler and David Rice spent 10 days in Arkansas participating in the N.R.A. Youth Convention which Dave was a past worker and was proud they both were able to be part of the summer event.
Justin Funk, Star Moton and Rylee have enjoyed time at Massanutten Water Park and the Safari Park and also Delgrosso’s Amusement Park recently.
The Moton girls, along with Rachel and Christine Moton, spent time at the beach.
Wayne and Sylvia Garman of Green Castle, Pa., recently spent a few days at the camp in Horn Camp.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed a visit from Debbie Bean, Marie Whitacre and Nancy Montgomery last week. Please keep Marie Whitacre in your prayers as she will be in surgery in Baltimore, Md., this week as she has been battling cancer.
Also, neighbor Stan Moore is a surgical patient in Morgantown Hospital - prayers are sent up for him also.
Heartfelt sympathy is extended to family and friends on the loss of neighbor Robert Shanklin – there has been several deaths in the community recently that we share in that thought.
