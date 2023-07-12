Scott LaFee

MORGANTOWN — Grant Memorial Hospital (GMH) in Petersburg officially became a full member of the West Virginia University Health System effective July 1.

“We are incredibly excited to officially welcome Grant Memorial Hospital into the WVU Medicine family. With our hub-and-spoke model of care, the residents of Grant County and the surrounding region will see an expansion of local services and easier access to our specialty and sub-specialty services in Morgantown,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “While we hope that people never need our services, our pledge to the people of the Petersburg area is to provide them with the care they need close to home.”

