The Hampshire County Board of Education held a special meeting, their sixth (6th) meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education.
The following Board members were in attendance: Mr. Ed Morgan, President; Mr. Matthew Trimble, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Corena Mongold and Ms. Kim Poland, members.
A special meeting was held to hire personnel.
President Morgan called the meeting to order at 7:00 a.m.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda.
Mrs. Mongold moved approval with Mr. Trimble seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
APPEARANCE(S):
There were no appearances.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the August 11 and 15, Board of Education minutes.
Ms. Poland moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
CONSENT AGENDA ITEM:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following consent agenda item for personnel:Transfer and Employment of Professional Personnel:
Employ Nancy Carroll as a substitute Teacher (001-86) effective August 22, 2022.
Employ Katherine Moore as a substitute Teacher (001-86) effective August 24, 2022.
Employ Michael Leedom as a substitute Teacher (001-86) effective August 24, 2022.
Employ David Heavener as a long-term substitute for a Special Education Teacher at Slanesville/Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School (207/208-102) effective August 24, 2022, pending certification.
Employ Elliott Mihelic as a long-term substitute for a Grade 5 Teacher (209-125) effective August 24, 2022.
Resignation and Retirement of Professional Personnel:
Approve the resignation of Kelly Duckworth as a substitute Teacher effective August 18, 2022.
Transfer and Employment of Service Personnel:
Employ Joseph Bloom as Cook/Custodian at Augusta Elementary (201-62) effective August 24, 2022.
Transfer Ronald Brown from School Bus Operator for Route CB2 to School Bus Operator for Route SL1 (001-64) effective August 22, 2022.
Employ Lisa Newman as an Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Hampshire High (501-65) effective August 22, 2022.
Transfer and Employment of Extracurricular Personnel:
Employ Kali Gardner as Head Cheerleading Coach at Romney Middle (402-02) effective August 24 pending certification.
Employ Brian Hott as Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Romney Middle (402-14) effective for the season of the sport.
Employ Gayle Allen as a Professional Support Personnel at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary (208-36) effective August 24, 2022.
Employ Cara Diehl as a Professional Support Personnel at Slanesville Elementary (207-37) effective August 24, 2022.
Other:
Permission to post for a Parent Involvement Network Coordinator at Romney Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.
Amend from August 15, 2022 Personnel Schedule the permission to post for a Pre-Kindergarten Teacher at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School to Permission to post for a Pre-Kindergarten Teacher at Romney Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year.
Amend from August 15, 2022 Personnel Schedule the permission to post for Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide/Pre-Kindergarten ECCAT at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School to Permission to post for Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide/ Pre-Kindergarten ECCAT at Romney Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year.
Approve the following employees that have been trained in Specialized Health Care by Nicole Connell, Head School Nurse, to assist with health care needs when nurse is not available at schools:
Augusta Elementary: Melanie Alkire
Capon Bridge Elementary: Georgia Whitacre
Capon Bridge Middle: Christine Daugherty
Hampshire High: Holly Davis, Letishia Grapes and Lisa Shockey
Romney Elementary: Debra Belt
Romney Middle: Wendy Booth
Slanesville Elementary: Kelley Wolford
Springfield-Green Spring: Jeanne Milleson
Permission to post for a Braille/Sign Language Support Specialist/Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Romney Middle.
Permission to contract with Brianne Berg as Interpreter.
Approve the leave of absence for Janel Pancione, Grade 3 Teacher at Romney Elementary, from approximately September 30 through January 13, 2023. This leave falls under state and federal guidelines.
Amend the start date for Christa Brakeall, Social Worker, from August 15, 2022 to August 22, 2022.
Volunteers:
Capon Bridge Elementary: Rhonda Moore and Ronald Moore
Capon Bridge Middle School: Margaret Ginevan and Shannon Largent
Hampshire High: Steven Berryman, Laura Groves, Shawn Groves, Jenny Nation, Crystal Rexrode, Wendy Teeter and Bonnie Welty
Slanesville Elementary: Danielle Bohrer
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
NON-CONSENT AGENDA ITEM:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the transfer of the deed of the former Capon Bridge Middle School to Hampshire County Parks and Recreation.
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:19 a.m.
