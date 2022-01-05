The weather appears to be continuing on its quest to thoroughly confuse our garden. Mid-60-degree days are wreaking havoc with our plants.
We are into the 1st week of January and the ground hasn’t even come close to freezing. Driving down U.S. 50 there are many green lawns.
The witch hazel already bloomed and several of our forsythia are blooming down at the end of the yard. The small hollyhocks still have lovely pink flowers and are showing no signs of dying back, nor are the penstemon.
The catibrachoa volunteers over the hill by the deck are still blooming pink and red with bright green foliage. The winter jasmine has lovely yellow flowers, but this is her time to shine.
Fortunately, no bulbs are coming up, but I am keeping a close watch. In other years when daffodil leaves appeared too early, the short greens died back when it got cold and the flowers appeared later, so I’m not worried about them.
I imagine the quince will be flowering soon. She never misses an opportunity to show off her colors.
I was asked about mulching perennials so they didn’t come up early on these warm days, but that would only make a comfortable home for mice and other critters still looking for winter quarters.
Save that mulch for after the ground freezes to prevent plants heaving out as the ground freezes and thaws.
And talking about critters, it may be worth a trip around the shed or other outbuildings to check for entryways that need closed again. I know moles and mice are still around because our cats bring us some to admire nearly every day.
Perennials are not the only plants that need mulch after the ground freezes. Azaleas, rhododendrons and laurel need thoroughly mulched then also. They prefer acidic mulches such as shredded oak leaves and pine needles, but don’t despair if you can’t find enough. Simply add whatever oak leaves and pine needles you have to regular mulch.
Even a mix of dry leaves is better than nothing. Throughout the coming year, gather pine needles and keep them to use next year and make a note to run over the oak leaves with your mower next fall.
Warm days outside mean warmer days in your basement and garage, so check on the bulbs you have stored, discarding mushy or moldy ones.
If you have some sprouting, move them to a cooler area. Although bulbs left in the soil in their containers are totally dry and not being watered, keep them in a dark area just to be sure.
Your holiday plants need watered regularly with warm — never cold — water. Our amaryllis are blooming and since they’re growing in a peat mixture that dries out quickly, they need checked and watered more frequently.
Be sure your driveway has markers and reflectors so you don’t drive off into your yard when plowing this winter. The wet ground makes it easy to install them.
If you have a problem with snow drifting where it shouldn’t, plan for a windbreak next year. Experiment with a movable barrier to see where a planting would be most beneficial and how high it needs to be. A few short evergreens may be all you need.
The weather is unpredictable, but we all know those freezing days and nights are going to come. If you find yourself stopped along the road at night, put a piece of reflector tape on your coat and the front and back bumper of your car.
Buy a few small rolls of reflector tape and keep one in every vehicle, including your children’s cars (and tell them why it’s there). It’s simple, but may save your life.
If you have evergreen wreaths and garlands around your porch, don’t forget to spray them with Wilt Pruf. They will be green and beautiful a lot longer. Consider putting your Christmas tree out in the yard where you can watch wintering birds use it as shelter all winter.
Stay safe and warm.
