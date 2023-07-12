Any given Sunday across America, thousands upon thousands gather to attend “church.” Why do people do what they do week after week? Only the individual can answer this question but I would like to explore some thoughts as we exit the “Fourth of July” season and this great freedom of religion we are blessed with.
As I was recently speaking with my daughter about “church,” I tried to explain to her the people you may find within the four walls of any building you may attend. Before I go into this discussion, I want to try to speak from my experience along with biblical examples. Number one, I wanted my daughter to know that we all are sinners and can only be saved by Grace. Every individual you encounter may have different agendas and struggles but ultimately we all sin and only can be saved by what Jesus has finished through his death, burial and resurrection.
Apart from that truth, you will encounter different things that sometimes represent Jesus, while at other times may have Jesus wanting to flip a table or two.
I told her it is possible that you may encounter people who are judgmental. People that are quick to look at the outward versus what is going on inside. We discussed this topic as we discussed dress.
“Why do you have to dress up to go?”
I tried to explain that some people believe in giving their God their best and that may mean the best outfit/appearance you can come up with. I told her I don’t believe you have to dress up, but you should be honoring God with the choosing of your clothing. From this basic question, I was able to point out differences you may encounter. If you wear a basic outfit of the season, some could look at you with questioning eyes, while others are just happy you chose to attend.
Jesus discussed this topic in this manner:
“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you cleanse the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of extortion and self-indulgence. Blind Pharisee, first cleanse the inside of the cup and dish, that the outside of them may be clean also.” (Matthew 23:25-26 NKJV)
Jesus said the most important thing to do FIRST is to cleanse the inside of the cup. What can we expect from people who haven’t experienced this FIRST cleansing? You can put a suit and tie on or maybe the best dress, but what does the inside look like?
Another person you may meet within church is the seeker. They don’t know exactly what they believe but they are searching. Another person you may encounter could be the sincere worshiper who fits the category of just “happy to see you there” because they know the truth of every individual there, all need Jesus.
Unfortunately, you may meet the “you took my seat” crowd and their smile and handshake may come with a glare if it even comes at all.
Lastly for this column, but I know it is not all encompassing for the people you may encounter, is the “pastor.” As my daughter and I had attended this “church” before with a different pastor, my daughter said the church attendance seemed smaller. I then had to explain that some may be in the church due to the current pastor or some may have left.
As pastors change, so do the people within the walls. There are so many reasons for this phenomenon but a few could be style, age, relatives, music, length of speaking, etc. I told my daughter that you shouldn’t follow a pastor, but follow the TRUTH.
Unfortunately that doesn’t always happen and “churches” shrink and grow and sometimes come and go.
Number one, what is being preached? If the TRUTH isn’t being proclaimed, should you just stay? Believers are the “Church” described in the New Testament and only those true followers make up “the body” as Paul describes in I Corinthians 12. We are everywhere and not just contained within four walls although we are blessed to be able to meet anywhere here in America.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.