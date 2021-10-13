Springfield UMC celebrates 170 years
Springfield UMC will be celebrating 170 years of fellowship on Oct. 24. The service will be at 11 a.m., and everyone is invited, especially those who are members or past members of the church.
Lutherans to sell food, goods
Fairview Lutheran Church on U.S. 50 east of Capon Bridge will have an indoor yard and bake sale this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16.
It begins at 8 a.m. each day. Featured items will be homemade apple butter, country ham sandwiches, cakes, cookies, breads, candy, antique dishes, flatware, linens, jewelry, handbags, Halloween decorations, books, furniture, and infant and family clothing.
Forest Glen Cemetery cleanup
Through the month of October, the Forest Glen Cemetery encourages folks to participate in a cleanup, removing flowers from the cemetery graves.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Tearcoat calls off kids program
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church has postponed its KICK program for kids until further notice because of Covid-19.
The program normally runs from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables ($20) or small ones ($15) can be reserved by Oct. 23 by calling Diana at 304-496-9174. Deposits will be refunded if officials halt the bazaar.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
