Augusta Elementary will hold their Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. in the school cafeteria. All veterans and current military personnel are invited.
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary
SGS will hold their Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 4. The students have worked hard to prepare a ceremony to recognize the many veterans in our area.
Slanesville Elementary School
SES will be having their veterans parade and assembly on Nov. 9 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The parade, assembly and refreshments are all sponsored by the school’s 5th grade class.
All veterans welcome, but RSVP by Nov. 5 to ensure ample seating, gifts, food, etc. Call 304-496-7069 if you are a veteran who would like to attend and who does not have a relative attending the school.
Fort Ashby Cemetery
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization and the Sons of Confederate Veterans McNeill’s Rangers will hold a monument unveiling ceremony Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Fort Ashby Cemetery.
The monument is a designated and a protected information monument of the CHCO, unveiled at the graves of Confederate veterans Pvt. Oswald Foley and Dr. O’Fanton. The event is open to the public.
For more info, call 301-722-4624.
Capon Valley Ruritan
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding their veterans’ breakfast on Nov. 12, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. All veterans and their spouses will eat for free. The public is invited and a free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veteran Association.
