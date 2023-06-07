It seems we are constantly hearing of crop damages due to unusual weather patterns.
Just this week, I heard several stories on the lack of a peach crop in Georgia. Georgia without peaches? That’s like Hampshire County with no cows.
NPR reported this week that 90 percent of Georgia’s peach crop has been lost due to unusual and damaging weather patterns. Peaches, and many other tree fruit crops, require a set number of chilling hours, or time spent between 32 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Once these temperature requirements have been met the tree will break dormancy and start to bloom. This year in Georgia, these hours were met quickly, the peach trees woke up too early, and the blossoms were then damaged by a late freeze.
Luckily, our peach crop here in Romney fared a little better, but these weather-related damages are affecting the plant life all around us.
Environmental stress takes a toll on fruit trees, but also affects our native plants, flowering shrubs and even our vegetable crops. For example, for the past few years, lilacs have been blooming in Hampshire County in the fall. Lilacs are supposed to bloom in the spring, but if summer is filled with warm, dry periods, then fall is filled with rain the lilacs are tricked into blooming in the fall throwing off their normal cycle. Lilacs can make it through these stressful summers, but the plant may not have enough energy to bloom again in the spring.
Often homeowners may find concerning damage on plants and not realize the cause is simply weather related.
For example, this year, the warm weather in February and March pushed many species ahead of their normal bloom time. Frost damage could be found on pawpaw trees, branches of elderberry, and all types of fruit blossoms. Frost damage on leaves typically looks like burnt brown sections. If frost damage could be found on the leaves of a plant, it’s likely the flowers of the plant didn’t make it.
Sometimes homeowners don’t understand how a tree full of flowers can produce no fruit. Typically, if a tree produced a full bloom and the developing fruit then disappeared, it’s the result of a damaging freeze or frost. Frost damage to blossoms can be detected by slicing the blossoms in half and viewing the stigma, style and ovary (middle section of the flower). If these flower parts are brown and wilted, the flower was taken out by the cold.
To complicate this issue even further, our elevation in Hampshire County can make or break a garden. The temperatures are going to vary depending on your location on the hill or valley. Some areas may get frost while others don’t (On a positive note, this could be our saving grace, and why we still have delicious Romney Peaches, but Georgia is without).
So, what can you do?
First, notice the damages, it’s likely your plants will live through several years of stressful weather before major dieback or death. Luckily most landscape plants can take spring frost damage then rebound in plenty of time before the dormant season. If you are noticing the damages, you’ll be prepared to make changes. These changes will typically consist of replanting with something more resistant to cool or erratic temperatures.
For tree fruit, do some research about what you are planting. You can look up specific cultivar chilling hours online. Look for cultivars that have the appropriate chilling hours for our area and plant several different cultivars that blossom at different times. For example, a late frost may take out an early blooming cultivar, but a late blooming cultivar may squeeze past without any trouble.
Don’t forget your vegetable plants, although most are annuals, and operate under different growing conditions than our perennial peach trees, they also can experience stress during the summer heat. Try to plant vegetable cultivars that do well with little water and install drip irrigation or shade cloths to lessen the effect of too much summer heat and not enough rain.
Luckily plants (and gardeners) tend to be a resistant bunch and can find a way in most circumstances. I’ve yet to see a cabbage moth this year, so it can’t all be bad. Plus, the strawberries and sugar snap peas are coming on strong. Use these recipes to enjoy your late-spring bounty.
Arugula Scramble
- 4 egg(s)
- 1/4 cup 1% milk
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. canola oil
- 1 cup arugula, chopped
- 1/3 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese, grated
Beat eggs, milk, black pepper, and nutmeg in a bowl, until well blended. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-low heat until hot. Pour in egg mixture. As eggs begin to set, slowly pull spatula across the pan until big, soft lumps form. Mix in arugula. Continue cooking by pulling, lifting, and folding eggs until no visible liquid remains. Remove from heat, mix in cheese, and serve immediately.
Recipe Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension
Carrot Bread
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1-1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup oil
- 3 large carrots (1 cup mashed)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and chop 3 large carrots. Place chopped carrots in a pot over medium-high heat with about 2 cups of water and cook for about 10 minutes or until tender. Remove carrots from water and mash in a separate dish.
Combine flour, baking soda, and cinnamon in a bowl. Beat the eggs, and mix in sugar, oil, and mashed carrots. Gradually mix the flour mixture with the carrot mixture. Pour into a greased 9 x 5 inch loaf pan and bake for 55-60 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Grilled Sugar Snap Peas
- 2 cups fresh sugar snap peas, rinsed & pat dry
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Sprinkle of salt and pepper
Toss sugar snap peas with 2 Tbsp. olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Heat a grill pan over medium heat. Cook the peas for one minute on each side, or until lightly blistered. Serve Grilled Sugar Snap Peas as a side dish!
Recipe Source: Rutgers Cooperative Extension
Roasted Tomato Fennel Leek Soup
- 3 cups of tomatoes, chopped (or one 28-oz. can of whole, peeled or diced tomatoes if you do not like tomato peels in your soup)
- 1 fennel bulb, cut into eighths
- 1 large leek, center sliced into rings
- 4 cloves garlic
- 3 cups low-sodium veggie broth
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. curry powder
- 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper (or more if you prefer spicy food)
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Line two large baking trays with parchment paper. Place chopped tomatoes and garlic on one, and spread evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and set aside.
Place sliced cut and sliced sections of fennel bulb and leeks on the second lined baking tray and spread evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and set aside.
Roast the tomato mixture and onion/fennel the mixture in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, stirring and tossing midway through roasting.
Remove from oven and carefully transfer to a large pot. Add the broth and spices, stir, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook another 15 minutes.
Turn off the heat. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup in the pot. If you do not have an immersion blender, you can carefully transfer the soup to a blender and blend in small batches.
Recipe Source: Cornell Cooperative Extension
Sautéed Radishes
- 1 Tbsp. butter or vegetable oil
- 1 to 2 bunches radishes (about 1 pound with tops), trimmed and each cut into quarters or halves if small
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
Heat butter or oil in nonstick 12-inch skillet over low-medium heat. Add radishes, salt, and pepper to skillet. Cook 14-15 minutes or until radishes are fork-tender and lightly browned. Remove skillet from heat. Toss radishes with dill and transfer to serving bowl.
Recipe Source: Illinois Extension
Sesame Ginger Sugar Snap Peas
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp. minced fresh ginger
- 8 oz. sugar snap peas
- 1 Tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
- 1/2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse peas and remove strings if needed. In a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger and sauté for 30 seconds. Add peas and soy sauce; sauté, stirring occasionally, for 4-6 minutes until peas are tender but crisp. Stir in sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.
Recipe Source: Illinois Extension
Strawberry Spinach Salad
- 1 pound spinach, torn
- 2 cups strawberries, diced
- 1/2 onion(s), diced
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup white distilled vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. yellow mustard
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
- 1/4 cup pecans, chopped (optional)
For the salad, add spinach and strawberries to a mixing bowl.
To make the dressing, add onion, sugar, vinegar, oil, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and paprika to a separate bowl. Whisk until sugar is dissolved.
Drizzle dressing lightly over the salad and toss to coat. Sprinkle pecans on top, if using.
Recipe Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension
