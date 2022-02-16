The occasionally bitter cold days of this winter have not slowed down the Scouts of Romney’s Cub Scout Pack 32. Starting right after the December school holiday, Delegate Ruth Rowan was the guest of the Webelos and Arrow of Light Scouts, 4th and 5th graders respectively, where she spoke about being a legislator, civic responsibilities, how bills become laws and how they could participate in the WV Legislature’s Page Program, which provides students firsthand experience in state government.
On the evening of Jan. 11, over 40 Scouts, family members and leaders rented out the Potomac Bowling Lanes in Moorefield, where they bowled, played games and ate pizza.
Last year, the Scouts went to Blackwater Falls to go sledding, which was so popular that they scheduled to go twice in 2022. The 1st group went sledding on the evening of Friday, Jan. 14 and they had a blast racing down the half-mile long and self-proclaimed longest sledding run on the east coast. The snowstorm on Jan. 16 postponed the 2nd sledding date until Feb. 13. The weekend of Jan. 21-22, the Scouts had a Pinewood Derby workshop and lock-in where many Scouts and adults started the process to build their Pinewood Derby cars. At the Pinewood Derby Workshop, once the Scouts cars have been rough shaped and sanded, the team of Cubmaster Ben Fields and parent Ben Shugars drill out the cars to accept enough melted metal to bring the cars up to the 5.0-ounce maximum permitted weight. After the cars have been brought up to weight, the Scouts get additional assistance as required to help paint and decorate their cars.
New to Pack 32’s Pinewood Derby for 2022 was a “Big Kids” category, which would pit those too young and those “too experienced” (never “too old”) to be Cub Scouts against each other. The actual Pinewood Derby race was held all afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Fellowship Hall at Romney First United Methodist Church. Once again, in an afternoon where the Scouts lined the racetrack, car after car raced down the 4 lanes of the aluminum track. Den Leader Gina Collins-Webb played a crucial role filming the finishes so a frame-by-frame review could be made, as was needed several times, to see which car crossed the finish line 1st. Den Leader Brittany Long was the videographer and live-streamed the races, which allowed Seth Haza and others to watch from home as Seth’s car battled with Gage Fields’ car to see which car would be the pack’s fastest car. The concession team of Barbie Hillenbrand, Andrea Fields and Crystal Dove kept hotdogs, nachos, chips, drinks and other snacks flowing all afternoon.
The Pinewood Derby winners for each den in the categories of speed and show respectively were: Lions (Kindergarten) Kiera Adkins / Bob Krupka-Collins, Tigers (1st grade) Phineas Timbrook/Hailey Bennet, Wolves (2nd grade) Levi Thompson / Addi Mitzel, Bears (3rd grade) Brayden Doman for both, Webelos (4th grade) Gage Fields / Jack Jaquez and Arrow of Light (5th grade) Seth Haza for both. Each of the dens’ 1st and 2nd place cars for speed advanced to the Pack Overall Speed race, creating 2 fields of 6 cars each racing in double-elimination. The final 3 heats had cars made by Gage Fields, Roger Haines and Seth Haza racing against each other. Early in the day’s racing, it looked like Seth’s car was going to be impossible to beat, perhaps setting Seth up for back-to-back wins 2 years in a row. However, with each race, Gage Fields car seemed to run just a tiny bit faster. Roger Haines car, which was eliminated against Seth’s car in the Den competition, was also extremely fast. In the end, it took 9 heats to determine the top 3 speed cars for Pack 32, with Gage Fields’ car finishing 1st, followed closely by Seth Haza and then Roger Haines’ cars. Pinewood Derby cars are not only about speed, and overwhelmingly Roger Haines car won the Peoples’ Choice trophy based upon the voting of those attending the Pinewood Derby.
In what was the largest competition of the day, 10 cars were entered in the “Big Kids” category. Once again, the competition was keen, but in the end none of the cars could beat out Travis Timbrook’s car for speed, and Cubmaster Ben Fields “Swamp Donkey” Pinewood Derby truck, complete with flaming exhaust pipes won the voting for show.
Wrapping up a busy weekend, Sunday, Feb. 6 was Scout Sunday, and a contingent of Scouts, their families and leaders represented Pack 32 at Romney First United Methodist Church where the Scouts led Pledge of Allegiance and Scout Oath.
With all the activities that the Cub Scouts keep doing, it is easy to forget that they also work on advancements and other recognitions, which get awarded at the monthly Pack meeting. The Jan. 26 Pack meeting provided an opportunity to recognize the following Scouts for completing 12 different adventures ranging from Adventures in Science, to Outdoor Adventurer, to Duty to God and several more, all required for eventual rank advancement: Hailey Bennett, Brayden Doman, Bryson Fauver, Gage Fields, Sadie Fields, AJ Funkhouser, Roger Haines, Seth Haza, Bocki Heavner, Archer Long, Braeya Long, Adilynn Mitzel, Nate Shugars, Ethan Stokes, Nate Stokes, Levi Thompson and Gabriel Whetzel. In addition to the recognitions the Wolf Den (1st Graders) did a skit called the Invisible Bench, everybody sang the song The Grand Old Duke of York, and then the pack had a competition to see who could make the paper airplane that would fly the furthest.
The answer to the question, “What do Bowling, Sledding and Racecars Have in Common” is pretty easy if you involved in Cub Scout Pack 32: Scouting!
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwell Elementary Schools and new members are always welcome. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.