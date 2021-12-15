When my boss Sallie suggested that I be in the Christmas parade on the 11th, I raised my eyebrows.
I hadn’t experienced a FULL “Christmas in Romney” before, you see.
Last year, Covid squatted all over the best-laid parade plans, and the year before THAT, the weather was absolutely terrible that day.
Trust me. I was walking through Romney that day, covering the concert at the Catholic church and FNB’s Christmas Party, and let me just say that, yes. It was raining.
But this year was my 1st-ever Christmas in Romney celebration, and boy, did I LEARN a few things this weekend.
For example, I was taught by a handful of elementary school boys how to properly toss candy off a dump trailer.
You can probably imagine how that tutorial went.
I learned from the Romney Ruritans that funnel cakes don’t actually have any calories. In fact, if you eat them while walking, you actually burn calories (for the woefully ignorant, that phenomenon is called “negative calories,” just like how you burn calories chewing celery. Only celery is horrible, and funnel cakes are amazing).
I learned from the Christmas concert put on by the Honeybee Community Choir and The River House Vocal Ensemble on Sunday that the shepherds in the fields? Yeah, they were actually women.
Now, director Elizabeth Podsiadlo didn’t FULLY explain that particular revelation, but she didn’t have to, because I’m a whiz at drawing conclusions: generally, men are clueless. If the shepherds were men, they probably wouldn’t have even noticed the star if it came down and did The Macarena in front of them.
(The concert, incidentally, was called “Lessons and Carols.” See how much I can learn if I just pay attention and think critically? Everyone, say it with me now: “Hey, Macarena.”)
I learned that “jingle bells” is actually a noun, and not a command. I assumed, since the song goes, “Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way,” that it was a command to the bells to, well, jingle.
All the way.
I have to say that I never actually thought about “jingle bells” as a TYPE of bell. I know there are church bells, wedding bells, hells bells, and whatever the type of bell the Liberty Bell is (um, cracked?), but I didn’t know “jingle bells” was a category.
Am I an idiot? More likely than you’d think.
(A quick aside: this is why paying attention to comma usage is of the utmost importance. It’s “jingle bells,” not “jingle, bells.” Come on, Emma. Are you a writer or what?)
I learned that one can paint a horse’s toenails.
As I was going through my eleventy-bazillion photos that I took at the parade (I have to take eleventy-bazillion, because then I know that at least 5 of them will be OK), I found a delightful shot of a horse with its hooves painted bright red.
I looked down at my own chipped, clay-colored nails.
Note to self: repaint your nails, Emma. How is a HORSE going to have a better Christmas manicure than you?
For my 1st official Christmas in Romney, I can confidently say that I’m 1 weekend wiser.
Kind of like the wise men.
Or are they the magi? The 3 kings?
Were they actually kings? Or wizards? Just a bunch of wiseguys? Three know-it-alls on a cross-country trek?
Who knows? Maybe I’ll learn THAT next year.
