April Brandt, Matthew McCormick and Kimberley Brown are shown presenting a check for $1,500 to Michele Walker, Executive Director of County United Way. 

ROMNEY – County United Way has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The gift will afford established feeding programs to expand their coverage.

“Food Lion is an excellent community partner and our shared belief that no one should go hungry makes for a strong partnership for our community,” said Michele Walker, County United Way’s Executive Director. “We extend our gratitude for Food Lion’s ongoing commitment to feed the local community.”

