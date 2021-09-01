Louise Ruckman Sites is turning 80 years young on Sept. 14 and her family would love for her to be showered with cards.
Send your card to Louise at 123 Hillsites Drive, Petersburg, WV 26847. o
Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 3:40 pm
