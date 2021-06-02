HHS Class of 2021 chills out at rainy graduation
After the ceremony, which was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, was postponed due to rain, Principal Mike Dufrene elected to take the ceremony to Rannells Field at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
And a chilly, damp 10 a.m. it was.
“This day has been like the school year,” Dufrene drew a comparison during his welcome address to the graduates and their families. “’Are we in school or out of school? Inside or outside?”
Dufrene went on to congratulate the grads, and the ceremony, held on the field under steely skies, kicked off with Evan Staley, WVU student athlete and 2016 HHS grad, giving his keynote address.
“It’s time for you to figure out who you want to be and who you want to become,” Staley said to the Class of 2021. “I wish I could tell you that everything goes exactly as planned, but you will be faced with challenges. Embrace the struggle and set goals. Put in the work. Challenge doubters and seek out guidance when you need it.”
Staley also highlighted the importance of not being afraid to speak up when you might need help.
“We all need support and guidance,” he added. “Please ask; seek help when you need it, whatever the reason may be.”
Staley was the 1st of 3 speakers, with salutatorian Christian Hicks and valedictorian Lily Robbins addressing their peers shortly after.
Though the weather was chilly, the smiles were warm as graduates marched across the stage to receive their diplomas, shaking hands with Dufrene, Superintendent Jeff Pancione and the several school board members.
The familiar notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” echoed through the stadium as the graduates and their freshly turned tassels filed back toward the school to cheers from their families and friends, bundled up in the bleachers.
Some had umbrellas, others had blankets, but they all had one thing: pride and well wishes for the Class of 2021, the class that made it through an entire senior year during a pandemic. They saw their school go fully remote, back in person and back to remote.
They overcame the challenges brought on by Covid, and added those challenges to the typical concerns of 17- and 18-year-old students. Prom. Exams. Sports. Relationships. And, of course, looking toward the future.
As Staley highlighted in his address: “Bad things will happen, but don’t back down. There will always be something good to come of it.”
As the Class of 2021 heads toward their next steps, one thing is certain of their time at HHS, and one student’s graduation cap said it perfectly:
“I’m done.”
