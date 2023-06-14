Bean Settlement cemetery will forgo dinner this year
There is a Decoration Sunday service scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at the Bean Settlement Church Cemetery.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Bean Settlement cemetery will forgo dinner this year
There is a Decoration Sunday service scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at the Bean Settlement Church Cemetery.
Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11 by Pastor Burl Charlton.
This year, however, there will be no dinner in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome for morning services.
Blood drive next week at Covenant Baptist
There will be a Romney community blood drive through the American Red Cross next Tuesday, June 20, from 1 p.m. until 6 at Covenant Baptist Church.
The drive will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
The church is located at 22544 Northwestern Pike just east of Romney.
Community Bible AG hosts morning service
Community Bible Assembly of God will hold their morning service Sunday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at their location on Poland Road in Romney.
Gerald Mayhan will be speaking.
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren to hold fundraising dinner
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren – 11800 Northwestern Pike in Augusta – will hold a soup and sandwich dinner, auction and fundraiser to help aid them in finishing their new building. There will be soup, chili, coleslaw, hot dogs, desserts and drinks.
Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children under age five.
Questions, contact 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
Bethel UMC to hold homecoming picnic
Bethel UMC, located at the junction of Bethel Road and Spring Gap Road, will be having their annual July 4 homecoming picnic on Tuesday, July 4 starting at 10 a.m.
Food sales, auction and yard sale proceeds benefit the church’s missions. Music will be provided by Ben Townsend. Come and enjoy the day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.