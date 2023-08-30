Scott LaFee

The headline seems like an odd combo, but researchers have taken the first steps toward creating soft, flexible, sensitive skin capable of producing electronic signals that can trigger an underlying nerve response.

The material, known as e-skin, was tested on a rat model. When the e-skin was touched, nerve cells began firing in the rat’s brain, triggering leg twitches. That’s a long way from human use, but the hope someday is to produce e-skin that might mimic the sense of touch (and maybe more) in patients with paralysis or lost limbs.

