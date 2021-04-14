No matter what fate brings you
Regardless of past misfortunes
Each of us is responsible for our own future.
–Unknown
It’s a beautiful day in Rio. The sun is shining, flowers are blooming and we had a good rain last night. It is time to mow lawns. I love the spring of the year.
Our great-granddaughter had her 6th birthday on April 9. I sure wish this Covid would get behind us so we could enjoy being with family once more. Happy birthday, Allie Crites. Our great-grandson Parker Charlton will be celebrating his birthday on April 18. Happy birthday, young man.
Happy birthday wishes to anyone else celebrating a birthday this month.
There has been a lot of sickness and we sure wish everyone a speedy recovery.
There have also been a lot of deaths. Our deepest sympathy to these families.
Yours truly went to church today for the 1st time in a long time. It has probably been close to a year. I sure have missed my church family.
Well, I guess that is all the news for now. If you have any news to share, please call.
Until next time, don’t forget to pray for the sick and our country. God Bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.