Stormy weather has moved in, changing the look of the sky. No more blue skies, just dark billowing clouds and a gray sky. I have been waiting for the mountain near me to display all the colors of autumn. It has finally happened, and is a glorious view that I never tire of seeing. It is much later than usual and we have not yet experienced frost here.
I received my 3rd Covid-19 shot last Friday at Reeds Drug Store in Capon Bridge. I had no reaction to the shot, other than feeling tired the next day plus a sore arm. I am happy to have taken the extra precaution, both for my benefit and the protection of others. Working one-on-one with people at my job makes it a risk for both parties. It is comforting to know I have done my part.
The Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge will hold the annual fall conference at Central United Methodist Church on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. The budget for the coming year will be reviewed and voted upon, along with other church matters. All 4 churches on the charge will be represented.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Catherine Smeltzer of Gore, Virginia. Catherine was 86 years old and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She was a lovely lady with a bubbly personality and a big smile.
It is All Saints Eve, so step lightly. Do not disturb restless spirits or black cats!
