In these days of fluctuating rules and regulations, we continue to find ways to be together by working together, playing together and experiencing love together. One example of working together is the development of the 2021 Cacapon Riverfest scheduled for Aug. 21. The venues for this coordinated event include The River House and The Capon Bridge Community Library and, of course, The Cacapon River. The festival involves a coordinated effort by various agencies, the culmination of which will include the following: activities along the Cacapon River, food (including a half dozen food trucks), music on 3 stages, an artisan’s market and much more. Most activities will be outdoors, and Covid restrictions will be in place. A Facebook page for the event has been created “Cacapon Riverfest 2021” and plans are underway for a website. Moving forward, the vibrant community of Capon Bridge makes a comeback with the planning of this multi-faceted community event.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org. Due to Covid, The River House is temporarily closed. Art packets continue to be available for pick-up on the front porch. Check their website or Facebook page for information regarding future events and reopening schedule.
Sun. Feb. 21 – Virtual Poetry After Noon, 2:30-4 p.m. Hosted by local poet John Berry who will read from his respective works as well as open the mic to others for the spoken word, which follows. The Zoom link to join the meeting can be located on The River House website.
Sat. Feb. 27 – Andrew Finn Magill Concert and Dinner Takeout, 7-9 p.m. This virtual concert will be streamed via Zoom for those who preregister. The cost is $5 for the link. Dinner choices include dinner salad or butternut squash lasagna. Andrew has been headlining Irish festivals across the U.S. and touring internationally. His musical talents include traditional Irish music, Brazilian choro, jazz and American fiddle. This concert promises to be a memorable one. Additional information available on The River House website.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. At the present time, no small children are being admitted to the library. In addition, there is a limitation of 3 patrons allowed in the library at 1 time. Curbside service continues to be available. Books and movies may be requested by utilizing their website. No late fees are charged for books that are returned late.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Booklet and tax forms are currently available at the library.
Facebook children’s story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. In addition, kids crafts can be picked up on the front porch.
The Library continues collecting food for the Amazing Grace Food Bank. All non-perishable foods may be donated. The Library is also a drop off site for the H.C. Animal Shelter. Items needed for the shelter include blankets, sheets and towels.
The library needs the following items: paper towels, Lysol or Clorox wipes, hand soap and cleaning supplies. In addition, Scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper are needed. They also accept DVDs and audios for their checkout collection.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in WV. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at www.wvkidsconnect.net.
The library has created a special section dedicated to beginning readers. These books include books you read to someone and books you read to yourself. Check with the librarian if you have any questions about these special books.
The Library also has a selection of books dedicated to homeschooling. These resource books (located downstairs) include sample study books as well as curriculum suggestions. In this time of virtual learning, these type of books assist in enhancing the home school experience.
New Books on the Shelves (Donated by Friends of the Library):
“All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny
“Hideaway” by Nora Roberts
“Hello, Little Dreamer” by Kathie Lee Gifford
“You Matter” by Christian Robinson
Mike Robinson, author “Winchester Tales” will soon be coming out with the 3rd and 4th editions. This popular series will be on sale at the library for $11 each or $20 for the pair. Quantities are limited, so make plans now to add these books to your personal collection. In addition, Mike posts a story from one of his books on Facebook every day.
Community Events
Due to Covid, many events have been canceled. Please check their websites, Facebook posting, or contact them directly to confirm that the event is still being held.
Celebrations for the Months of February and March
Sat. 2/20 – Love Your Pet Day. Pets add so much to our lives; you might take them for a nice long walk, buy a new toy or give them some homemade treats on their special day.
Tues. 2/23 – National Banana Bread Day. This is one of my favorite breads to bake, which often includes chocolate chips, walnuts or pecans. Easy to make and great for breakfast.
Sun. 2/28 – National Science Day. A celebration of this day might include a trip to a museum. Another way to celebrate might involve a discussion with your child about the significant contributions made by science in today’s world.
Mon 3/1 – National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day. Whether you enjoy this popular spread with jelly, on celery or as peanut butter cookies, it is sure to become a household favorite. With so many varieties to choose from, it is easy to see why peanut butter has become a must have staple in many homes. o
