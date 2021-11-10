Our church has a blessing box. Each Sunday, we’re invited to come forward and share how God’s blessed us during the week.
It’s always been one of our youngest daughter’s favorite parts of the church service. She enjoys standing in front of the congregation and sharing whatever weekly joy pops in her head.
For example, earlier this fall, she took a few coins, dropped them in the blessing box and declared, “We didn’t have to go to a WVU football game yesterday.” I didn’t have the heart to tell her it was because they were playing in Oklahoma.
A couple of weeks ago, she took the dollar I’d brought along from our family’s swear jar and happily reported, “Last night, my dentist was giving away full-sized candy bars for Trick or Treat.”
My husband and I debated if our little girl considered this a blessing because of the size of the candy bar or because she got to see our dentist, whom she loves. We even tossed around the thought that the size of her candy haul could possibly lead to more dental visits, which she would undoubtedly count as a blessing.
One of the things I love about this time of year is that for a few weeks between gobbling up Halloween candy and diving headfirst into Christmas, blessing boxes aren’t the only reason people publicly share their gratitude.
I love the shift from political and controversial to recognition of blessings, big and small. This month of Thanksgiving always warms my heart a little.
I recently came across a good quote by Joanna Gaines. She said, “Even in the trials of life if we have eyes to see them, we can find good things everywhere we look.”
I think sometimes it’s so easy to see the things that aren’t good that we forget to notice the things that are. We get so wrapped up in the news or the gossip or the worry we each face that we regularly forget to count our blessings.
Much like the candy in our daughter’s plastic pumpkin, sometimes those blessings are full-sized and catch us by surprise. Yet, sometimes they’re just little, ordinary treats.
At first, we might pass over them to revel in the big, noticeable stuff. Nevertheless, when we empty the entire container and count each piece one by one, it doesn’t take long to realize how many sweets, big and small, we have to be thankful for.
Two weeks after Halloween, our daughter is still finding blessings in her trick-or-treat candy. The big chocolate candy bars are long gone, but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying the other less eye-catching treats.
Last weekend, as she opened a candy wrapper, she said, “I’m going to be a cannibal and eat these Smarties.” I’m not sure what she’s planning to do with the Dum-Dums.
However, as she made that little joke, I am sure she was filled with joy for no other reason than noticing the simplest of things in the simplest of candies.
If a pack of Smarties can bring joy 2 weeks after Halloween, imagine what joy a daily trip to the blessing box could bring if we just take the time to notice and count our blessings.
