Agriculture in Hampshire County is incredibly diverse, and the booths popping up at local farmers markets are proof.
We all know of the high-quality beef produced in the county, but did you realize there are small farms producing items ranging from mushrooms to alpaca wool? Supporting local farms is a great way to invest back into the community. Here are some tips to use while visiting local markets.
- Take the time to talk to the farmers. One benefit of shopping at a farmers market or roadside stand is often the person who grew the food is the person selling it. They are available for any questions on growing methods, and they often know the best ways to prepare and cook what they are selling.
- Farmers markets are the best way to eat seasonally. It’s true, although you can buy strawberries at big grocery stores year-round, strawberries do not produce fruit year-round here in West Virginia. By observing what farmers are selling throughout the season you can match your menu with the freshest produce available. It’s also a great way to mix up the produce in your diet.
- Check the market time before visiting. Many markets do not allow purchases before or after the market times. Check the local newspaper, flyers, social media or call the extension office to determine the opening and closing times for each market.
- Show up early. The best produce is usually the first to sell out, so in order to bring home veggies of the highest quality show up right when the market is opening. This is especially important during hot days. Produce grown for farmers markets often does not undergo the intensive packaging and refrigeration that is found at grocery stores. This means it may wilt faster when laid out during a hot day, but it also means it’s more nutritious and hasn’t traveled around the country.
- Try shopping at a market without your grocery list. Shopping without a list will allow you to pick the freshest available produce then fit your menu around any items you found.
- Bring your own bag. Most likely, local farmers markets will not provide single-use plastic bags for taking your produce home. Find a reusable bag you like and stash it in your car or beside the door at home, so you don’t forget. Some vendors may sell unique reusable bags or baskets at the market.
- Walk through the market twice. First, observe what is available, then purchase what you are most likely to use or eat during the week.
- Don’t forget the cash. Some farmers may not have the capabilities to charge your credit card for purchases, so make sure you have enough cash to cover what you’d like to buy. Plus, using cash ensures all the money you spend goes straight to the local farmer.
- Make a new tradition. Carve out a little bit of time each summer weekend for buying fresh produce from nearby farmers. You can become a regular at a farmers market just like you can at a little restaurant. Believe me – the farmers at the booths will recognize you and appreciate you for it.
Cucumber Salsa with Homemade Tortilla Chips
- 4 cucumbers, chopped
- 3 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 1 package (1 oz.) ranch-style dressing mix
- 1/4 cup vinegar (more or less depending on how sweet you want it)
- 1/4 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 lb. whole wheat, 96% nonfat, baked tortillas
In a medium bowl, add cucumbers, tomatoes and onion. In a smaller bowl, whisk the dressing mix, vinegar, and sugar together. Pour dressing over vegetables and stir well. Refrigerate for about an hour to allow flavors to blend. To make homemade tortilla chips, cut tortillas into wedges. Place on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes, until golden brown.
Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension
Feta and Hummus Stuffed Peppers
- 1-1/2 lbs. mini bell peppers (seeded and halved)
- 1 container (about 7 oz.) red pepper hummus
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tsp. hot sauce
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 3 Tbsp. green onion (chopped)
- 1 Tbsp. lemon zest
Lay all of the peppers cut side up on a tray or baking sheet. In a medium bowl, mix together hummus, feta, and hot sauce. Spoon the hummus mixture in the center of each pepper half. In a small bowl, stir together the parsley, green onion and lemon zest. Sprinkle the herbs over the peppers and serve
Source: University of Delaware Cooperative Extension
Minty Carrot Cucumber Salad
- 2 cup carrots, grated
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1-1/2 cups cucumber, grated 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. dry ginger
- 2 Tbsp. mint, diced small
- Black pepper to taste
Do not peel carrots or cucumbers. Rinse and scrub them with a vegetable brush. Shred carrots and cucumbers using a grater. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together well. In a separate bowl, mix the dressing together. Pour the dressing over the salad. Chill and serve.
Source: Cornell University Cooperative Extension
Summer Squash Medley
- 6 small summer squash (green and yellow can be mixed)
- 1-1/2 cups green beans
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil (or mint), minced
- 1 tsp. oregano
- Black pepper if desired
Cut the squash into thin round slices. Cut green beans into thin 1/2-inch pieces. Heat oil in a large skillet. Add the garlic and sauté until golden. Do not allow to brown. Add the beans and cook 1 minute.
Add the squash and continue cooking and stirring occasionally. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until squash is tender. Stir in fresh herbs. Cook one more minute and serve hot.
Source: Cornell University Cooperative Extension
Swiss Chard and Beet Green Salad
- 1-1/2 cups Swiss chard, chopped
- 1 cup beet greens, chopped
- 1/2 cup beets, grated
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper, if desired
Wash the Swiss chard, beet greens, and beets well. Chop the Swiss chard and beet greens. Grate the beets. To make the dressing—mix oil, vinegar, oregano and black pepper together. Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Mix together and serve cold.
Source: Cornell University Cooperative Extension
Tomato-Basil Cream Cheese Spread
- 8 oz. cream cheese at room temperature
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (diced into small pieces)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil (chopped)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Continue stirring until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Chill for an hour and serve. (served best on bread, toast, a bagel, or as a dip)
Source: University of Delaware Cooperative Extension
Watermelon Onion Salad
- 6 cups watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 green onions
- 1/3 cup red onion
- 1/3 cup mint leaves
- 1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes
- 2/3 cup white vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
Cut watermelon in slices, then into 1-inch cubes. Remove seeds and add to large bowl. Cut ends and top off of green onions and chop into small pieces. Add to bowl.
Cut the ends off of the red onion and peel off the brown layers. Run under water to remove any dirt. Cut the onion in half lengthwise, and place the flat side on the cutting board. Slice across the onion, from one side to the other, then lay the slices on their sides, and slice from the widest side to the smallest, across the onion. Cut into slices and then into pieces to get 1/3 cup. Add to bowl.
Wash and cut mint leaves into small pieces. Add to bowl. In a separate bowl, add red pepper flakes, vinegar, vegetable oil, and chili powder. Stir well. Pour over watermelon mixture, mix well, and serve.
Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension
