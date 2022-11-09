Delray veteran joined the Korean War at 15

Claud training

“I was a darn fool,” smiled Claudis McCune, showing off his climbing abilities in training for the Korean War.

Claudis McCune was born August 9, 1938, in Orma. He was the eldest of 3, and his grandmother had custody of them due to his mother’s illness and father’s early tragic death. Times were difficult in his youth, and in a desperate attempt to help feed and take care of his family, his grandmother signed him up in the U.S. Military to join the Korean War at just 15 years of age.

Most of Claud’s photos from the Korean War were destroyed, and only a few taken before or during his training remain.
Peace award

Claud was presented with the Korean War Ambassador for Peace Medal and Certificate as an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women.

