Delray veteran joined the Korean War at 15
Claudis McCune was born August 9, 1938, in Orma. He was the eldest of 3, and his grandmother had custody of them due to his mother’s illness and father’s early tragic death. Times were difficult in his youth, and in a desperate attempt to help feed and take care of his family, his grandmother signed him up in the U.S. Military to join the Korean War at just 15 years of age.
“I didn’t want to do nothing, but it was do or die,” Claud said.
Claud trained in South Carolina and Georgia for a little less than 3 months before heading off into the easternmost part of the Asian continent.
He explained that he was initially supposed to be an Army Ranger “jumping out of planes,” but he was switched to the Signal Corps due to his skilled climbing abilities.
“Because I was a darn fool,” he smiled, showing a picture of himself hanging upside down on a telephone pole.
“He was a West Virginia mountaineer that knew how to climb,” his wife Gala agreed, laughing.
But his devil-may-care spirit ended in training.
“When I first got there, they didn’t even have a telephone line. What we had was field wires running on the ground and radios on our backs. That was our means of communication for several months until we got the telephone lines built,” he said.
Claud’s crew was responsible for building telephone lines – while attempting to dodge bullets.
“I didn’t dodge fast enough,” he said, showing scars on both his knees. At one point, his kneecaps were shot out, leaving half a kneecap on his left knee.
Claud quietly hyperventilated, holding back tears as he recollected events.
His friend Robert then threw him over his shoulder, grabbed both of their guns and ran them to safety, while Robert shot out of both guns.
Robert was shot in the shoulder, a shot that luckily missed Claud.
The medics didn’t have Claud’s blood type, so Robert volunteered to give his blood to his friend. The doctor pointed out that while they did have the same blood type, Robert was black, and Claud was white.
“It don’t matter. We’re brothers,” Robert had responded.
With Robert lying on the top bunk and Claud on the bottom, Claud received a blood transfusion using only a tube and nothing else.
“It went straight off his arm into mine,” the veteran recalled.
“He wouldn’t have his legs and be home,” Gala added about Robert’s help.
After only 3 days of recovery, Claud was “back to work.”
“It was painful, but we managed,” he said. “Everybody that was ‘usable,’ as they say, went right back to work as soon as they were possibly able.”
Claud also recalled that when they dug holes for the telephone poles, they unearthed many buried bodies. They had to dig them up and move them to a different hole.
“We didn’t know if it was American, German, Korean – we didn’t know who it was,” he remembered.
He looked back on a few good memories, such as utilizing his sharp-shooting skills in using a .50 caliber to get a water buffalo that was about a mile away.
“Darn right, I got fresh meat for my company,” he said proudly.
Claud was the only one trained and qualified to use the M114 155mm howitzer.
“It takes 2 men to load it, and I was the one doing the firing, sitting right beside that shell when it goes off, that barrel goes right past you. You couldn’t begin to imagine (how loud it was),” he said.
The bright light and loud sound of the weapon took a toll on his eyesight and hearing, leaving him legally blind and hearing-impaired.
“He sees shadows, but that’s it,” Gala explained. “If we’re in a strange place, I go in front of him, and he follows my shadow.”
Claud saw and experienced many things that anyone at any age would have difficulty coping with.
After the war, Claud was troubled and suffered from PTSD, which he wasn’t diagnosed with until about 30 years ago. When he was diagnosed, he was prescribed morphine – on top of all the other drugs he was on, and grew dependent on it.
“I quit it all. I got tired of feeling like a zombie,” he said.
He “bounced around” from different states and took various jobs, from truck driving to working at a sheriff’s department. Though he tried to live a “normal” life, he found stability only when he moved to Hampshire County over 30 years ago as the severity of his PTSD symptoms waned.
A lady he took care of when he was a campground host around the Berkeley area gifted him the land he now resides on.
“I cooked for her until the day she died,” he said.
Claud and Gala now peacefully spend time tending their garden and canning their harvest.
The veteran said he loves to sit on his “deck and do nothing.”
They are both associated with the American Legion Post 91 in Romney, where they and other members hold community gatherings and events.
“I got a feeling this is our home for the rest of our lives,” Claud said.
