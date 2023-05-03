Sally Mullins

We are just a few short weeks away from our last frost date. It used to be the 4th of May, but we had one on the 19th of May several years back and it’s become my last frost date ever since. So use your own good sense and plant accordingly.

It’s time to think about insects in your garden and to take appropriate measures before they get out of control. There are many natural ways to control them, so ask at the local extension office for the best method to control your problem.

