We are just a few short weeks away from our last frost date. It used to be the 4th of May, but we had one on the 19th of May several years back and it’s become my last frost date ever since. So use your own good sense and plant accordingly.
It’s time to think about insects in your garden and to take appropriate measures before they get out of control. There are many natural ways to control them, so ask at the local extension office for the best method to control your problem.
Nobody likes those gross, slimy slugs that eat their way through our prized veggies and flowers. It may seem odd, but slugs are actually welcome in certain ways, especially when it comes to the compost pile. Slugs feed on living plant matter, but they also enjoy plant debris and fresh garbage. They’re all gourmet treats for them. Since they are such experts on breaking down organic matter, they are of great benefit to the compost pile. So instead of smushing them, throw them on the compost pile and let them be of value to you. Be aware – too many can make your compost too soggy, so add some shredded newspaper or straw to counteract them and don’t add any more slugs for a while.
If you haven’t done so yet, plant those bulbs you have been wintering indoors. Although there is always the chance of a late frost, you can cover it if it’s in the forecast. At least they can get a start if you put them in now. Gladiolus takes between 60 to 90 days from planting until bloom. To enjoy flowers all summer, you can plant them every two weeks until early July. This will extend your flower season considerably.
Begin taking your houseplants out during the day. We haven’t been brave enough to hang them on the deck or porch yet, but that day is coming soon.
I know they are looking sad and depressing, but that daffodil and tulip foliage is nourishing the bulbs for next year, so leave it alone until it is brown and even uglier before you cut it back.
This is the time of year honey bees swarm, leave their hives and seek new ones. If you notice a swarm, they are not aggressive and should be left alone. Call a beekeeper or the DNR to see what – if anything – needs to be done.
Our hummingbirds have safely arrived. The feeders have been up for a couple weeks and we had some just passing though, but our local group appears to be here for the season.
This year, why not get the kids out of the house and into the garden? There are lots of kid-sized garden tools and many times, that’s enough to pique their interest. Sometimes a small container garden on the porch or deck is enough to get them started. That way, they are in close proximity and you can keep an eye on them. If you just need something quick to get them interested, try some radishes. They germinate quickly and in six to eight weeks you can have results. Follow the directions on the packet and begin. Sunflowers are fun and easy to grow against a fence or the house. I have found marigolds to be a good grower with very little maintenance needed. Always a plus. It doesn’t have to be big or showy, just something they can look at and say, “I grew this.”
Our Romney library gets a lot of requests to look at high school yearbooks to help with reunions and genealogy, but the library only has three at this time and the Friends of the Library are starting a drive to get more. If you have an old yearbook lying around, we would love to add it to our collection. Feel free to drop it off at the Romney library whenever you get a chance. It will be much appreciated.
And don’t forget the Mother’s Day flower sale at the Romney library beginning May 11 through Sunday, May 14. Come and support your library.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
