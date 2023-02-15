Just as you bundle up to protect yourself against winter weather, take care to protect your heart, too. If you have heart disease, winter is the time to follow these tips.
First, get a flu shot. Heart patients are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as flu shots are available. If you did not get one early in the season, you can still benefit by getting the shot. Flu season can last well into March.
Next, be careful about taking over-the-counter cold and flu medications if you have high blood pressure. Most over-the-counter cold and flu products have decongestants. Using decongestants may cause problems for people with heart disease, high blood pressure, thyroid disease, diabetes, or difficulty in urination due to an enlarged prostate gland. Common decongestants in over-the-counter drugs are pseudoephedrine and phenylephrine. If you have high blood pressure or other health issues, it is wise to talk to your doctor before taking medication.
And finally, don’t overdo it with shoveling snow. Research shows that events like sudden cardiac arrest may increase during cold winter months. People who don’t get regular physical activity should not risk their health by shoveling snow. Anyone who suffers cardiac arrest needs CPR immediately, or they’re unlikely to survive more than 10 to 12 minutes. If you do not know CPR, call the American Red Cross, your local health department, or the American Heart Association to find out more about CPR classes in your community.
As temperatures drop, take time to care for your heart.
WVU Extension Service’s Heart Health Movement is adapted from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s campaign and is targeted to help West Virginians become educated and enabled to take charge of their own health.
Apple, Cheese and Walnut Salad
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp. Dijon style mustard
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Black pepper to taste
- 8 cups torn mixed lettuce
- 2 medium apples, halved, cored and sliced 1/8 inch thick
- 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped, toasted walnuts
In a small mixing bowl whisk together the oil, vinegar, mustard, crushed garlic and black pepper. Let stand a few minutes. Remove and discard the garlic clove. In a large bowl toss the lettuce and apple slices with the vinaigrette. Arrange on a large platter. Sprinkle with blue cheese and walnuts. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: The University of Tennessee Extension Service
Chicken and Brussels Sprouts 1-Pan Meal
- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 1 lb.)
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 12-14 Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
- 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 red bell pepper, diced, about 1 cup
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced, about 1 cup
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup half-and-half
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Heat oil in a heavy, oven-safe skillet or pan over medium heat. Add chicken and sauté 3-4 minutes. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Add vegetables and stir gently to combine. Cook 3-5 minutes until vegetables are tender. Remove from heat. If skillet or pan is not oven-safe, transfer mixture to a baking dish. In a small bowl, combine half-and-half, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake 25-30 minutes until lightly golden on top. Serve hot.
Recipe Source: The University of Kentucky Extension Service
Healthy Baked Chicken Parmesan
- 1/2 cup unseasoned whole-grain breadcrumbs
- 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tsp. granulated garlic
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 lb. chicken breasts
- 3/4 cup marinara sauce
- 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut chicken into 4 portions. In a medium bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, granulated garlic and pepper. Spray the baking pan with non-stick spray. Dredge each chicken cutlet in the breadcrumb mixture and place on the baking pan. Discard the rest of the breadcrumb mixture. Bake the chicken for 15 minutes. Turn over and bake for another 15 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven and spread 2 Tbsp. of marinara sauce and sprinkle 2 Tbsp. of shredded mozzarella cheese over each chicken breast. Place back in the oven and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce is hot and cheese is melted. Measure the internal temperature of the chicken breast with a food thermometer; it should be at 165.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Nutty Cranberry Pilaf
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 12 oz. package mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 1 cup quick cooking brown rice
- 1/2 cup bulgur wheat
- 1 (10-oz.) can beef broth
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds
In large skillet, heat olive oil. Add mushrooms, onions, rice and wheat. Sauté until vegetables are softened and grains are browned. Add broth, water, thyme, salt and pepper. Simmer, covered for 15 minutes.
Add cranberries and simmer 5-10 more minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Toss with almonds just before serving.
Recipe Source: The University of Tennessee Extension Service
Winter Salad
- 3 cups of cubed pineapple
- 1 cup of peeled, quartered and sliced kiwis
- 2 cups of mandarin orange or clementine segments
- 1/2 cup pomegranate arils
- 3 Tbsp. lemon or lime juice
- 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
- Fresh mint leaves, optional garnish
Place the pineapple, kiwi, mandarin oranges and pomegranate arils in a large bowl. In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, honey and poppy seeds. Pour the poppy seed dressing over the fruit and toss gently to coat. Garnish with mint leaves if desired.
Recipe Source: The University of Vermont Extension Service
Mediterranean Salad
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 1/4 cup sliced green or black olives
- 6 strawberries, sliced
- Feta cheese crumbles, to taste
- Candied pecans or walnuts (optional):
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. water
- 1/8 tsp. vanilla
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 cup pecan or walnut halves
In a bowl, combine spinach, olives and strawberries. Sprinkle with feta cheese to taste. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, water, vanilla, and salt, stirring to combine. Set this at-the-ready, next to your stove, as this recipe goes really quickly.
In a medium-large saucepan over medium heat, toast nuts for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Quickly drizzle the sugar mixture into the pan, on top of the nuts, stirring the nuts as you drizzle. Stir constantly for about 15 seconds, until the nuts are thoroughly coated in the sugar mixture. Immediately remove from heat so they don’t burn. Spread the nuts on a piece of parchment to cool. Once cooled, you can break the nuts apart, if needed. Add to salad just before serving. Drizzle with raspberry vinaigrette. Yield: 2 servings
Recipe Source: The University of Vermont Extension Service
Tortellini and Spinach Soup
- 8 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 lb. bag frozen tortellini
- 1 lb. bag fresh or frozen chopped spinach
- 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley
- 4 medium carrots (grated or thinly sliced)
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- Black pepper and thyme to taste
- Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Heat the stock to a boil. Add the spinach, carrots, onions, garlic and parsley. Add pepper and thyme as desired. Let simmer for 15 minutes. Add tortellini and simmer for another 3 minutes. (Do not overcook tortellini!) Serve immediately. Top with Parmesan cheese.
Recipe Source: Cornell Extension Service
Family Ziti Bake
- 1 16-oz. package ziti macaroni
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1/2 lb. lean ground beef
- 1 15-oz. carton cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 32-oz. jar (4 cups) spaghetti sauce
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese (shredded)
Cook ziti according to instructions. Drain. Brown beef and onion in fry pan. Drain fat. Add next 5 ingredients to ground beef, stir in one-half of spaghetti sauce. Add ziti and toss to coat. Pour into baking dish. Pour rest of sauce over ziti mixture. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.
Bake at 350 until hot and bubbly. Let set for 10 minutes before serving.
Recipe Source: Cornell Extension Service
Slow Cooker Honey Granola
- 4 cup old-fashioned oats, uncooked
- 6 Tbsp. honey
- 1/2 cup flax
- 1 cup bran cereal
- 1 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup canola oil
Pour all ingredients into a 6-quart slow cooker and mix well.
Put the cover on a little bit askew and cook on low for about three hours, stirring occasionally.
Let cool on parchment paper and store in an airtight container for one to two weeks
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
