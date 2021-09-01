Guys: it’s official. I’m not the new kid in the holler anymore.
I mean, well, I AM the New Kid in the Holler, but I’m not the “new kid” anymore.
How do I figure?
Well, I know around here that if you’re not BORN here, you’re always going to be “new.” I’m good with that. But I’m not the newest kid in the holler if a newer kid comes in.
My cousin Grace, who lives all the way up in Brooklyn, New York, came to visit me last weekend. And so technically, SHE was the new kid in the holler.
And I got to show her a little bit of my world.
For example, I introduced her to the spiders that live outside my front door. They’re massive things, and yes, when I first moved here, they horrified me.
It’s also a bit of a moral issue, isn’t it? Like, I could kill those spiders, but they ARE outside. I’d rather them be outside my door than, say, in my bed. And anyway, if I killed one, then the others would be after me, and then we’re basically looking at a Hampshire County gang situation.
So I choose to leave them alone and I just try not to look at them or walk through their webs.
Grace, on the other hand, was not thrilled with my process, but she’s a trouper. It’s one of my favorite things about her. She pretended the spiders weren’t there and used her high school cross-country skills to leap through my doorway like a gazelle to avoid the 8-legged guard dogs.
Was she permanently traumatized? Probably not. I’ll take that as a win.
I took her to the river, a spot off River Road, and I didn’t take into consideration that she gets severe motion sickness if she’s the passenger in a car.
And here I am, lah di dah, swerving my Camry all over River Road with Grace, white-faced and tight-lipped, in the passenger seat.
See? A trouper.
We got to the river safely, set our chairs down and visited over a picnic lunch. It was lovely. We saw a couple kayakers go by, listened to Bon Jovi being played by the people a little ways down the river and we watched as an inebriated man fell down the riverbank across from us.
“Did…did he die?” Grace whispered, after the man quite literally fell feet-over-head, like a cartoon character, down the steep slope to the river.
It was not funny.
I couldn’t stop laughing.
(The man DID get helped up by his friends, and they got back into their truck and continued on their merry way. Hopefully to the hospital, because I’m sure he needed some kind of medical care.)
I’m not really sure the reason the truck stopped in the first place, to be fair. Was it because we were just 2 babes chilling by the river? Did they want to remind us to reapply sunscreen? Bug spray? I guess we’ll never know.
And Grace was a trouper the whole time.
During her visit, we ate pizza, had a couple beers, visited the river, stopped at the Co-op in Romney, went to a concert at The River House and generally had a delightful time. For a couple days, I wasn’t the new kid.
Grace got back to Brooklyn safely on Sunday, without any permanent trauma, and I’m back to being the New Kid.
That is, until her next visit, which I REALLY hope is soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.