J. Hunter Mehaffey, MD, WVU Heart and Vascular Institute cardiac surgeon (left), presents at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons conference in San Diego.

MORGANTOWN — WVU Heart and Vascular Institute clinical researchers presented results of a national study highlighting the benefits of coronary artery bypass graft surgery over the use of stenting in specific patients with coronary artery disease and blockages in multiple arteries. 

The team of cardiologists and surgeons from the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute was represented by J. Hunter Mehaffey, M.D., assistant professor and co-director of research in the Division of Cardiac Surgery, as he presented the findings as the top paper at the annual meeting of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons in San Diego on Jan. 22. 

