Julie Cook’s mixed media art exhibit will be on display at the Romney FNB Bank until March 19 as part of Hampshire County Arts Council’s Art in Public Places program.
The West Virginia Council of Churches released a public service announcement encouraging the use of face masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
- Winter warning: 6 to 10 inches of snow starting tonight
- Poster contest begins for Arbor Day
- CBMS awards Students of the Month, Young Writers
- Envirothon seeks teams for April competition
- HHS DECA recognized for outstanding program
- Kids Kick Opioids seeks entries for '21
- Trojans eager to hit the hardwood
- Outdoor conservation grants available
- Hampshire High grad becomes 2nd correctional officer to die from Covid
- Hampshire is the only Red county in W.Va.
- Rebecca Jo ‘Becky’ Nealis
- Jerry M. Fitzgerald
- Hampshire remains only Red county in state
- Work Continues on WV 28 North of Springfield
- Covid claims 28th Hampshire resident
- Delmar ‘Dean’ Dean
- DHHR error reduces Hampshire deaths by 1
- Tricia A. Lee
