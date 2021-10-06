Do it Anyway
People are often unreasonable,
irrational and self-centered.
FORGIVE THEM ANYWAY.
If you are kind, people may accuse you
of selfish, ulterior motives.
BE KIND ANYWAY.
If you are successful, you will win some
unfaithful friends and some genuine enemies.
SUCCEED ANYWAY.
If you are honest and sincere
people may deceive you.
BE HONEST AND SINCERE ANYWAY.
What you spend years creating,
others could destroy overnight.
CREATE ANYWAY.
If you find serenity and happiness,
some may be jealous.
BE HAPPY ANYWAY.
The good you do today will often be forgotten.
DO GOOD ANYWAY.
Give the best you have,
and it will never be enough.
GIVE YOUR BEST ANYWAY.
In the final analysis, it is between you and God.
It was never between you and them anyway.
-Unknown
Thought: A dear friend at church gave me this poem and it is so true: Do it Anyway.
The weather in Rio is so pretty today, so get out, enjoy and stay safe. They say Covid is everywhere, and it is so true, but God is still in control.
Deepest sympathy to the Ronnie Miller family, the Peggy Bargar family, the Kerry Bean family and anyone else I may have missed.
Happy birthday on Oct. 7 to Larry Ruckman, Tina Ruckman and Marissa Simmons; to Connie Pyles on Oct. 8 and to others celebrating birthdays this month.
Get well to all suffering from sickness. Remember to pray for them.
My granddaughter Amanda Ruckman took me Saturday to Blackwater Falls in Davis, West Virginia. We were gone all day; the leaves up there are beautiful.
Not much news, so if you have any, please call. Thank you. Until next time, stay safe, healthy, and wise. God Bless.
