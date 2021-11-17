What are the symptoms for Covid-19?
Remember, symptoms for Covid-19 can range from mild symptoms to severe illness, but the top symptoms to look for are:
•Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Runny nose
• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, make sure you isolate and consider being tested for the virus. The key is to STAY AWAY from other people.
I’ve been hearing the term “Delta variant.” What does that mean, and how is it different from Covid-19?
The virus that causes Covid-19 is the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the Delta variant is a mutated strain of that virus.
In simple terms:
•The Delta variant is more contagious.
• In unvaccinated people, some data suggests the Delta variant may cause more serious illness if contracted than regular Covid-19.
•In several studies that have been conducted, patients infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized.
I’ve already been vaccinated. Will that protect me from getting sick?
Fully vaccinated people get Covid less often than unvaccinated people, but an infected and vaccinated person can still spread the virus, so caution is of the utmost importance.
Overall, the Covid vaccines that have been approved/authorized in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death against the virus and its variants.
The vaccines do not ensure 100 percent protection from the contracting of the virus. They do help, and they prevent you from coming down with severe symptoms that could land you in the hospital.
I’ve been vaccinated, so do I still have to wear a mask indoors?
There isn’t an official mandate in the state of West Virginia right now, though in counties with a high rate of infection and transmission (like Hampshire County), it is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED that everyone wears a mask indoors.
Ever since the mask mandate lifted, folks who are unvaccinated have been required to wear masks indoors, but now it is recommended for vaccinated people as well.
I don’t know how I feel about the vaccine. Is it safe?
Social media has facilitated the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine, so here are some tidbits to put your mind at ease if you’re unsure:
• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine on Aug. 23. On Dec. 11, 2020, the FDA issued the 1st “emergency use authorization” for Covid vaccines in people 16 and older, but now it’s been approved in a general sense, and the FDA is working to approve the other vaccines as well.
•Since vaccines prevent serious illness associated with Covid-19, it’s the best way to protect yourself and your family and get our community back to “normal.”
•The more people get the vaccine, the safer the community will be. High vaccination coverage will reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent it from continuing to mutate in unvaccinated individuals.
If most everyone else is vaccinated, and the vaccine works, then why do I need to be vaccinated?
This attitude is part of the misinformation surrounding the virus. The DHHR reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 16, only 41.7 percent of Hampshire County has been vaccinated.
This percentage brings Hampshire into the realm of “low vaccination coverage,” which drives the current surges in cases involving the Delta variant, and increases the chances that other even more concerning variants could emerge.
So, yes. If the person next to you is vaccinated, then they should be protected from serious illness, but the low vaccination rates may bring us to more variants, more positive cases, more variants and more hospitalizations.
Where can I get the vaccine?
Vaccines are offered in many places here, including:
CVS (Sunrise Summit)
Walgreens (Romney)
Hampshire County Health Department – 16189 Northwestern Pike, Augusta (Call to make an appointment: 304-496-9640)
Reed’s Pharmacy (Capon Bridge) – Check appointment/vaccine availability
Lambert Pharmacy (Romney) – taking walk-ins
Hearing information that encourages vaccination can be daunting if you’re not sure of the next step, but the vaccines are administered by professionals, and it’s free, quick and very simple.
If we need a booster dose, doesn’t that mean that the vaccines aren’t working?
Certainly not. The vaccines are meant to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death, and they are doing just that.
However, with the Delta variant, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. That’s why booster shots are recommended by health officials: so vaccinated people maintain the protection.
How long will the vaccine protect me?
As of right now, the Center for Disease Control is still researching exactly how long the vaccines protect us.
Covid-19 booster shots are no available. Gov. Jim Justice has opened boosters for all adults, not just the most at risk.
Will the vaccine make me sick?
Side effects immediately after vaccination are normal signs that your body is building protection, and they should go away after a few days.
Some people don’t experience side effects at all.
The most common side effects to receiving a Covid shot are:
•Pain on the arm where you got the shot (as well as redness and/or swelling)
•Tiredness
•Headache
•Muscle pain
•Chills/fever
• Nausea
After receiving the shot, take it easy. Drink lots of fluids and rest.
Keep in mind, millions of people have received Covid vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected.
My family and I have all been vaccinated. Are we free to gather and visit with each other?
If you have been fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
Continue following guidance at your workplace and in local businesses. For example, if the sign on a store says, “Regardless of vaccination status, we ask that you wear a mask in our store,” please be courteous and wear a mask.
Masks are still required on public transportation as well, and airlines, trains, stations, etc. all have their own guidance. Make sure you do research before you travel to be sure you’re following guidelines appropriately.
I don’t know what’s in the vaccine, so I don’t think I should get it.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, medical professionals worldwide have been working tirelessly to develop a vaccine solution for the virus.
It was not thrown together carelessly in a lab and then fast-tracked to the public.
The Covid vaccines available are mRNA vaccines. What does that mean?
• They are a new approach to vaccines, but they are not unknown. Researchers have been working with mRNA vaccines for decades, and interest in this type of vaccine has grown because they are developed with readily made materials.
• Simply put, the process can be standardized, scaled up and developed faster than traditional methods of making vaccines.
• mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response in our bodies.
• The biggest misconception with the Covid vaccine is that it will give you Covid. IT WILL NOT. mRNA vaccines DO NOT use the live virus that causes Covid-19. In fact, they don’t affect or interact with our DNA in any way.
• As with every vaccine that has ever existed, there will likely be side effects, and maybe a rare case of illness. In extremely rare cases, a doctor may recommend that a person not get the vaccine. However, for over 99 percent of people, the mRNA vaccines are safe and effective.
I think I might have contracted Covid. How do I get tested?
If you feel that you have Covid symptoms, it’s a good idea to get tested.
If a health official contacts you in their contact-tracing process as having been exposed to an infected individual, they will direct you to the best site to get tested for Covid.
To get tested, you can call any of the following offices to receive guidance:
• E.A. Hawse (Sunrise Summit) – 304-822-7140
• Trinity Family Healthcare (Romney) – 304-359-2245
• Spring Valley Family Care (Springfield) – 304-822-2500
The Hampshire County Health Department also hosts a mobile testing lab every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in their parking lot at 16189 Northwestern Pike in Augusta.
Know your terms
• Confirmed case: someone who has tested positive for Covid after results from a laboratory test
• Breakthrough infection: When a fully vaccinated person contracts Covid
• Booster dose: An additional dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after vaccination, but then that protection decreased over time (also called “waning immunity”)
• Fully vaccinated: Someone is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their 2nd dose in a 2-dose series (the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 2 dose vaccines) or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine (such as the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine).
• Isolation: used to separate sick people from healthy people. Sick people in isolation should stay home and avoid contact with others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space, using a different bathroom.
• Social distance: avoiding close contact with others (close contact is considered 6 feet)
• Core grouping: keeping the same individuals in the same groups at all times during the school day, limiting the number of contacts an individual has. This is also called “cohorting” or “podding.”
• Confirmed outbreak: Two or more confirmed Covid cases among students or staff from separate households, with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or core group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.