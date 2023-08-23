For this week, I want to discuss a random topic, but one I hope to give some insight into. The term I want to discuss is “going viral.”
For those who don’t know exactly what that means, let me help you understand. The term “going viral” began years ago with the help of the internet and social media. It basically means that someone puts some content online through the various platforms that are available to us such as Youtube, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter or Instagram. This is not an all-encompassing list of places that something could go viral, but I do believe they are the most popular today.
After the content is uploaded online, to go “viral” means that whatever it is, it quickly spreads through views and shares and shares and views. Some may say that true “viral” content must reach at least a million views/clicks within a few days. I have looked online for an official definition, but I can’t seem to narrow an exact one down.
Some think it’s a million within days, while others think it’s millions within a brief window. Whatever you choose, basically it is something that spreads quickly without anyone knowing it would. I believe the true definition of “viral” should include something that spreads quickly from someone who is completely unknown. I say this because sometimes a well-known person can share something that goes viral such as a popular artist, athlete, actor or politician. It helps their cause in going viral because they already have a name or a following. When a complete unknown does something and it goes “viral,” to me that is the most pure definition, because this person was known by few and all of a sudden is known by millions.
If you haven’t heard, there is one such artist who went viral this past week. This artist released a song about “Rich Men North of Richmond” and it currently sits with 27 million views within 11 days. I can only guess that it will be well over 30 million as readers are reading this.
Why do I bring this up in a Faith column?
If you have heard it or maybe you will after reading this, I want to try and encourage you with some wisdom about things that happen like this within our time. Be careful as a disciple of Jesus. Are there some things within this “viral” moment that get me stirred? I will admit yes.
Are there other things that have stirred me during other “viral” moments? Yes.
What am I going to do with this? Before you just go and share and share alike, what does this possible sharing say about me? What does it say about the Jesus I claim to represent? We live in a dangerous social media frenzy of a day. I once heard a Christian comedian make a joke about bumper stickers and how the bumper may have a better chance of going to heaven than the driver based upon all the witnessing the bumper did versus the driver. What does your social media say about who you are and your witness of Jesus? What does your bumper say about who you are and your witness for Jesus? I promise you, it all speaks to others. Everything you do is a witness for Him or against Him. Know the scriptures and be careful how you represent Him. I know this is a bold statement but Jesus said, “when you have seen Him, you have seen the Father.” (see John 14:9 NKJV)
What can we say about when you have seen us, you have seen? We are all sinners saved by Grace but we are called to be light in this dark world. I am nowhere close to perfect but that doesn’t give me an excuse to keep living according to the pattern of the world. We will make mistakes. Get back up and be led by the Spirit to continue to Follow Him. His way isn’t necessarily “viral” because it is “narrow” and “few” will find it. (Matthew 7:14 NKJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
