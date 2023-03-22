Continuing our Women’s History Month series on women’s contributions to medicine, we highlight the significant accomplishments of three fairly obscure women pioneers.
I am reprising part of last year’s column on Pearl Kendrick and Grace Eldering in these initial paragraphs. Their story is the cover story in the March 2022 issue of Smithsonian Magazine.
These two women and their team were responsible for saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States and tens of millions of lives worldwide. In the 1930s, Kendrick, Eldering and their team developed the first safe and effective vaccine against pertussis. Better known as whooping cough, pertussis was at one time “among the great terrors of family life.”
In the 1930s, it claimed about 7500 American lives a year, mostly infants and young children. It was highly contagious, and a single child with pertussis could easily infect half his classmates and all of the brothers and sisters in the family.
With uncontrollable coughing and progressive obstruction of the airway, many children suffered a prolonged, horrible death, while family and physicians were helpless to do anything to stop the progression. With dogged determination and working incredible hours, and initially with scant financial support, the all-female team developed a vaccine that was so successful that deaths from whooping cough fell from 7,518 in 1934 to just 10 a year by the early 1970s. The reason that few people know of these women is partly due to the paradoxical nature of prevention. When a measure, like a vaccine, successfully prevents a disease, there is a tendency to forget about the disease it prevents because it becomes so rare. The focus then shifts to the vaccine’s adverse effects, despite how rare and mostly innocuous they are in comparison to the disease the vaccine prevents. One’s guard is let down, and then lax adherence to immunization leads to a resurgence of the disease due to a lack of herd immunity. The other reason these women are not remembered is that they declined to have the vaccine named after them (in contrast to the Salk vaccine for polio). They declined the honor because they felt that all of the other people who contributed to the success of the vaccine would not receive their due credit.
The narrative about their story in last March’s edition of Smithsonian Magazine is well worth reading.
Another woman medical pioneer who is also not well known is Rosalind Franklin. In contrast to Kendrick and Eldering, Franklin’s obscurity was not deliberate on her part, but due to what is felt to be academic malfeasance by other scientists who failed to share credit with her for an important discovery in medical science and genetics.
At age 15, Franklin decided to pursue a career in science and was later accepted for admission to Cambridge University in 1938. Her father disapproved of university education for women and initially refused to pay for her education. He was overruled by his wife and a maternal aunt who supported Rosalind’s ambitions.
Rosalind Franklin graduated in 1941 and worked on her doctorate, which involved trying to find the most efficient use of coal (this research was related to the war effort). Her work in this field is still quoted today in research papers and established the field of high-strength carbon fiber technology.
After receiving a Ph.D. for this research, she began working with a technology known as x-ray diffraction. This technique uses x-rays to create images of crystallized solids. She used this technique to develop imaging of complex molecules.
Utilizing this technology, she laid the groundwork that led to the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA. However, her supervisor, Maurice Wilkins, without her permission, shared her findings with James Watson and Francis Crick. Watson and Crick, along with Wilkins, ultimately received the Nobel Prize for the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA.
However, they failed to credit Rosalind Franklin for the crucial work she performed that led to that discovery. After leaving Cambridge and doing her own independent research, she made contributions to the field of structural virology. Sadly, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and died in 1958 at the age of 37.
The spring edition of the Hampshire County Health Fair will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Hope Christian Church in Augusta. The fair begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 11.
Other details are pending, but there will be the usual low-cost blood testing available. As they become available, further details will follow in subsequent Healthy Hampshire columns.
The writer is a member of the primary care clinician team that evaluates and treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.