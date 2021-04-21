FORT ASHBY — Ashby’s Fort Museum is preparing for a grand re-opening in May following a year of being closed because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Behind the scenes, the Friends of Ashby’s Fort have been active, preparing exciting new exhibits that will tell the story of the fort’s involvement in the regional history that lead the American Revolution and the formation of the United States.
The museum’s re-opening season includes an archaeological dig from May 7- 21, Monday through Friday, searching for evidence of the 1755 fort’s northwest defensive bastion. The 3 other corner bastions have been discovered 18 inches below the ground surface.
If anybody wants to get down and dirty, they may volunteer to be a part of the dig, learning the basics of archaeological exploration. If you are interested, contact Roy Brown of the Archeological Society of Maryland at 301-724-7769.
On May 23, a Sunday, archaeologist Stephen McBride will give a public lecture describing the process and discoveries of the dig, “Searching for the Final Bastion of Ashby’s Fort.” The evening begins at 6 p.m. at the Old Fort Museum, across the road from Fort Ashby Primary School on Dan’s Run Road.
Following McBride, Kristen de Graauw will give a presentation “If These Walls Could Talk” on tree-ring dating of historic buildings.
De Gaauw did a dendroarchaeological (tree-ring dating) examination of the “Old Fort” that has locally been understood to be part of the 1755 fort ordered built by George Washington.
It wasn’t.
De Graauw’s examination of 16 of the original timbers in the log structure revealed facts about the building that had been lost to memory over the past 2 centuries.
The fascinating and educational evening will be the public’s first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the new exhibits that have been developed over the past year.
Further information can be found at www.fortashby.org. The archaeological work performed by McBride and de Graauw has been made possible by the generous support of the West Virginia Humanities Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.