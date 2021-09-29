Things here in our corner of Hampshire County have been different all year, so the little news column is the same way and gets printed on the same week, appreciate all you faithful readers checking on us.
A beautiful wedding last weekend in Pittsburgh, Pa., when Lauren Ayers and Eliot Zalevsky were wed – the bride is from here, being the daughter of Eric (Chip) and Tammy Ayers. Family members enjoyed attending the event. Congratulations to the newlyweds. Also, several other weddings of couples from our neighborhood have taken place recently, and we congratulate them. Ondrea Yoho and Sam Cookman were married in Morgantown on Sept. 3, Kimberly Fagga and Trevor Hott, and also Nick and Ashley Rotruck of Romney.
Other happenings: Hayden Hott and wife Kinsey have moved into their new home at Grassy Lick, and Derek and Kasey Wolford recently moved into their new home on Ben Saville Road.
A new arrival to Hannah and Chris Weaver on a baby boy, and little Edward was welcomed home by sister, 4-year-old Elizabeth. Grandparents are Terry and Alanna Funk, George and Katie Weaver, Eugene and Margie Funk and Sue Haines.
Special belated birthday wishes to Maxine Lupton, a resident in E.A. Hawse Nursing Home in Baker and to Corrina Reynold and Frances Pyles. Also, Rick Lupton and Dwight Racey, who celebrated their 65th last week. I was happy to spend time with Preston Poland on his 70th birthday at his home in Fisher as he recuperated from recent surgery. Also glad to report that Zanna Mathias is at home, following some time in the hospital and rehab, and she also had a recent birthday.
Braxton Billmeyer celebrated his 15th birthday last weekend, and R.J. Hulver enjoyed his 18th birthday on Sept. 25. Wishes go to both these young fellows.
Joyce Bingham and girls, Whitney, Tiffany and Stephney recently entertained with a cookout, with guests being Wayne and Una Lupton, Marion and Margaret Rog, Anthony Lupton, Nancy Poland, Mike and Tracy Hott, Amber and Allison, Cinda and Rick Bowman, Tom and Karen Hott, James and Joanie Hott, Isaiah, Rachel, Bethany and Ben Billmeyer, Freddy Lupton and Glenda, Kim Lupton and Camdyn, and Tyler and Lisa Catlett and Abby.
Amanda Twigg of Yellow Spring and Perry Casto of Ohio spent last weekend with Ernie and Betty Racey.
Birthday wishes go to Braxton Billmeyer on his 15th last week and R.J. Hulver on his 18th Saturday; both young men celebrated the special day with family and friends. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.