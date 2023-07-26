Peaches not only taste amazing, but they are truly a nutritional powerhouse. One medium peach contains more than 20 different macro- and micro-nutrients, including fiber, vitamins A, C, E, potassium and zinc.
Peaches are also free of sodium, fat, cholesterol and gluten.
Vitamin C helps our bodies heal cuts and wounds, while Vitamin A helps keep good vision, fight infection, and keep our skin healthy. Fiber helps us feel full, avoid constipation and keep normal blood sugar levels.
Peaches originated from China and were eventually transported to the Americas, where peach cultivation thrived. Peaches were eventually so plentiful in the United States that by the mid-1700s, botanists thought of them as native fruits.
Peaches have a natural fuzz, which is one of the main differences between a peach and a nectarine. The peach fuzz serves as a natural defense system for protecting it from rainwater. The tiny hairs allow droplets of water to sit on top of them and not on the more vulnerable skin of the fruit.
There are many ways to enjoy peaches. Many of us also choose to preserve the goodness of peaches well past the local harvest season. Examples include canning, making preserves or freezing them.
When selecting peaches, select peaches that are firm-ripe or becoming a bit soft. Peaches should be stored at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. Soft peaches should be stored in the refrigerator and used within three days for best quality.
Peachy Pork Loin
- 10 to 12 fresh peaches, unpeeled
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup soy sauce, reduced sodium
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 clove garlic, finely minced
- 1/8 tsp. ginger
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 4- to 6-pound pork loin roast
Cut 5 peaches in half and remove pits. Blend to make 2 cups of puree. Mix 1 cup of the puree with 1 Tbsp. of lemon juice. Refrigerate.
Combine remaining peach puree with the remaining lemon juice, soy sauce, honey, minced garlic, ginger and pepper. Pour over meat and marinate in a non-reactive container or large sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator for 3 hours or more, turning occasionally. Drain and reserve marinade.
Cook meat on a spit over low coals for about 3 hours, basting often with marinade. Cut the remaining peaches in half and remove pits. About 30 to 40 minutes before the roast is done, place the peach halves on a double thickness of foil under the roast. Brush with marinade and serve as a garnish surrounding the roast. Heat the refrigerated peach mixture with the marinade to serve with the roast.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Peach Pie Smoothie
- 1/2 cup nonfat or 1% low-fat milk
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain yogurt
- 1 cup frozen unsweetened peaches
- 1 Tbsp. honey, plus more to taste
- 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
- Pinch ground nutmeg
- Pinch ground ginger
Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Low-Fat Peach Pound Cake
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup plain low fat yogurt
- 1-1/2 cups sugar, divided
- 3 eggs
- 2 egg whites
- 2 cups chopped, fresh peaches
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 3 cups flour, divided
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 cups chopped, fresh peaches
Spray a 10-inch Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 1 tsp. sugar. Combine oil and yogurt; gradually add remaining sugar, beating well. Add whole eggs and whites, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and mix well.
Combine 2-3/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to yogurt mixture; beat until well blended. Dredge peaches with remaining 1/4 cup flour. Fold peaches into batter. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely. Yield: 16 servings
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Peach Pie
- 4 cups sliced fresh peaches
- 1-1/2 cups cane sugar
- 2 Tbsp. orange or apple juice
- 5 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
Crumble
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup flour
Cut peaches into 1-inch pieces, add juice and simmer in a pot over medium high heat. Mix together sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl. After peaches release some juice pour the sugar mixture into the pot and stir well. Stir the pot frequently.
Once the filling has thickened remove from heat and pour in the pie shell. Mix the crumble ingredients together to achieve a grainy consistency. Top the filling with the crumble and bake at 350 degrees for 45 – 60 minutes, until the pie get bubbly around the edges.
Recipe Source: Cornell Extension
Peach Sherbet
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 cups mashed peaches
- 1 quart nonfat buttermilk
- 2/3 cup lemon juice
Soften gelatin by sprinkling it over cold water; let it soak until all gelatin is moist. Then add gelatin to boiling water and stir until dissolved. Add sugar, peaches, buttermilk and lemon juice. Stir until mixed well.
Pour into two square baking pans and place in freezer. When half frozen, scrape into a bowl; beat with electric mixer. Return to pans; freeze until firm.
Peach Bread
- 3 cups peaches, sliced
- 6 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Puree peaches with 6 Tbsp. sugar. Mixture should yield about 2-1/4 cups. Combine flour, baking powder, soda, salt and cinnamon and set aside. Combine 1-1/2 cups sugar to shortening and cream well. Add eggs and mix well. Add peaches and dry ingredients, mixing until moistened. Stir in nuts and vanilla.
Spoon batter into two well greased loaf pans. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Allow to cool 10 minutes in the pan.
Recipe Source: Auburn University Extension
Stuffed Peaches on the Grill
- 4 large peaches
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
Wash and halve peaches. Remove pit. Place peaches on aluminum foil so that you can fold up the foil and seal the peaches in.
Spoon 2 Tbsp. of berries into each peach half. Sprinkle 2 tsp. of brown sugar and 1 tsp. of lemon juice on each half. Fold foil and seal.
Place on hot grill and cook for 15 to 18 minutes Turn once. Serve right out of the foil. Top them off with vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State Extension
