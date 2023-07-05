Haggerty family
The Haggerty reunion will be held July 9 at Moorefield Town Park, Shelter #2. Lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. Bring a dish and drink to share.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Haggerty family
The Haggerty reunion will be held July 9 at Moorefield Town Park, Shelter #2. Lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. Bring a dish and drink to share.
Amtower family
The Amtower family reunion will be held Aug. 6 at the American Legion in Keyser, located at 66 South Main Street.
Bring a covered dish and handcrafted items for the auction. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
Pugh family
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Aug. 6 in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road.
Fellowship will begin at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and a drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided, and a children’s auction will be held.
The reunion building is about 1.25 miles on the left before the church on Christian Church Road, heading south from Capon Bridge. Contact Daniel Pugh at 304-856-2230.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.