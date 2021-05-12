On April 14, The Capon Bridge Town Council approved a plan for a new farmer’s market. This initiative will enable residents to have greater access to healthy options like fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh herbs, zucchini and other familiar summer vegetables. Proposed to be located on Capon School Street, it promises to be another successful venture in the Capon Bridge area.
News from the River House: 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge. Contact them at 304-856-2440, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. New café hours are Mon.-Wed.: CLOSED; Thurs. and Fri.: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Fri. May 14, Outdoor Trivia Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Grassi family hosts this evening of trivia and lively competition. Come enjoy a glass of beer or wine and compete to win a River House prize. Fun for all.
Sat. May 15 and May 22, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a weekly activity of free arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.
Sat. May 15, Paper Making Workshop with Nevada Tribble, 2-4 p.m. Learn the basics of paper making and each participant will work on 7-10 pieces of paper. View her work at www.nevadatribble.com.
Sun. May 16, Mountain Echoes-Spoken Word, 2-4 p.m. Come out and listen to youthful writers and performers tell their stories by speaking aloud. This event is hosted by The River House, Project Write, Inc. and Wardensville Garden Market. Preregistration is not required for audience members.
Fri. May 21, Open Mic on the Outside Riverside Stage, 6-9 p.m. Come share your poetry, comedy and music in a casual setting down by the Cacapon River. Participants are asked to sign up for 15-minute blocks. Call ahead to reserve your spot.
Sat. May 22, Fish Harmonics Concert, 7-9 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door. American Roots Fusion. Rob Curto and Brennen Ernest combine their musical talents including influences of Brazilian sounds, classical tunes and original compositions.
Sun. May 23, Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This is a free, family friendly event in which local herbalists share their knowledge, recipes and experiences with the group. Registration is required, the link is located on TRH website.
Looking Ahead: Sat. May 29, Buffalo Run Concert, 6-8 p.m. Old Time Music.
News From The Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge: contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The library is open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Six patrons are currently allowed in the library at one time.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Booklet and tax forms are available at the library. As a reminder, WV State taxes are now due on May 17.
Facebook Children’s Story Hour takes place every Wed at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library is selling Volumes 1-5 of “Winchester Tales” by Mike Robinson.
The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use on weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
The library needs the following items: Clorox wipes, hand soap, cleaning supplies, scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper.
New Books: “Three Missing Days” by Colleen Coble; “A Million Reasons Why” by Jessica Strawser; “Blood Grove” by Walter Mosley; “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly; “It’s Not Complicated” by Katie Lee Biegel; “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate; “The Affair” by Danielle Steel; and “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarity. Check out the new bookshelves for additional acquisitions.
Tues. May 18, Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30 p.m. under the pavilion. Everyone is invited to attend and become a member of the club. Stop by and pick up an application.
Wed. May 19, Book Club, 2 p.m. under the pavilion. Selection for this month is, “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.
Looking Ahead: Tues., June 18, The Library begins the Children’s Summer Reading Program, this year entitled, “Tales and Tails.” Registration will be available on their FB page.
The library will be also starting up a children’s garden. This will be an interactive event including the planting and maintenance of flowers and vegetables. Details will be posted on FB in the near future.
Community Events: Covid 19 appointments for everyone 16 years and older can be scheduled by calling WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media or social media for additional instructions.
Wed. May 12 and May 19, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Sun. May 16, Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department Smorgasbord, 11:30 a.m. -3 p.m. 3144 Capon Springs Road, Capon Springs, carry out available.
Mon. May 17 and May 24, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Tues. May 18, Girl Scouts Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Looking Ahead: Sat. May 29, CB Ruritan BBQ Chicken and Yard Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, Capon Bridge.
May Celebrations: Thurs. May 13, Apple Pie Day. Whether baking or purchasing an apple pie, it’s an American tradition that deserves a holiday: a comfort food, whose companion often includes vanilla ice cream and a few friends enjoying this timeless dessert.
Sat. May 15, Armed Forces Day. Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson, on August 31, 1949, recommended this day to be added to the National Calendar as a tribute to all branches of the US Military. The first official celebration took place on May 20th, 1950. JFK furthered the effort by declaring this day a National Holiday to be observed on the 3rd Sat of May. Typical festivities include parades, airshows and visits to military bases.
Tues. May 18, International Museum Day. Created in 1977, this day encourages families to visit and support the museums within their communities. The theme for the 2021 celebration is, “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine.” Many museums offer free workshops, performances and educational seminars on this day. Virtual tours are also available in many locales.
Tues. May 25, International Missing Children’s Day. First observed in the US in 1983 as Missing Children’s Day, it became an international observance in 2001. In conjunction with the Global Missing Children’s Network, 23 member countries now share information to help locate missing children.
