IMG_2507.JPG

Hampshire County’s second annual farm crawl was met with overwhelming support over the weekend. With over 30 participating farms, Hampshire County was a hot spot for agritourism.

Whether you stopped at Nellie’s Flower Farm and walked through her ten-plus vendors or took a hayride at Triple E Farms, there was truly something for everyone.

IMG_7667.JPG
IMG_7802.JPG
IMG_7702.JPG
bull cookie
IMG_7576.JPG

