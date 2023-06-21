The good ol’ days. I always hear of the good ol’ days. How great everything was. How people were much more honest and you used to be able to leave your front doors unlocked. I also hear so often about how bad things are getting. How people just can’t be trusted like they used to be. Everything is getting so expensive; how is anyone supposed to survive? How people are shooting each other for no reason. “The world is a mess. God just can’t let it go on much longer. The world is coming to an end very soon.”
I am sure many of you have also heard these words uttered by your elders, your peers or maybe even from your own mouth. The place I have heard these words most often is within the church. And what’s more still, I have heard these words about the church. How dedicated believers were. How no one cares about God anymore. How powerful and exciting church was in the good ol’ days, and how those days are fading away.
I cannot express just how hopeless these words are to a young man with his whole life in front of him. I have seen the power of these negative words in many faces of young men and women. I have felt the hopelessness of these words in my own life. They have made many of us feel hopeless and defeated before we even step up to the plate, as if there is no reason to try to make a difference.
But, we have much reason to be filled with hope. The Scriptures tell us, “In all these things we are more than conquerors through Christ who loved us.” –Romans 8:37 ESV. This passage and its surrounding verses explain how much God loves us. And those of us who place faith in Jesus Christ will not only be saved but become heirs of God, literally God’s children. It explains how nothing in this world can separate us from God’s amazing love.
We can start moving our culture in a good direction. We don’t have to live a defeated life anymore because we are not defeated as we once were. Now we are free to live a life of passion and full of hope. It starts with me. It starts with you. God gave every Christian the power of the Holy Spirit to work inside us and to change us. Not only us, but our family and our neighbors. We can make a difference. Be encouraged.
First published June 22, 2016.
