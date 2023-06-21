Pastor Michael Cheshire

The good ol’ days. I always hear of the good ol’ days. How great everything was. How people were much more honest and you used to be able to leave your front doors unlocked. I also hear so often about how bad things are getting. How people just can’t be trusted like they used to be. Everything is getting so expensive; how is anyone supposed to survive? How people are shooting each other for no reason. “The world is a mess. God just can’t let it go on much longer. The world is coming to an end very soon.”

I am sure many of you have also heard these words uttered by your elders, your peers or maybe even from your own mouth. The place I have heard these words most often is within the church. And what’s more still, I have heard these words about the church. How dedicated believers were. How no one cares about God anymore. How powerful and exciting church was in the good ol’ days, and how those days are fading away. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.