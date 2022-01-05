Holidays in Hampshire has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?
It’s been a wonderful December here in Hampshire County; full of laughter, cheer, cookies and fellowship.
I kicked off the holiday season at The Christmas Festival of Lights in Augusta with my daughter, mom and grandma. We enjoyed the beautiful light displays, cookies and hot cocoa, and we even got to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. I’m happy to report that giddy children were happily running all over the park, gazing at the lights and enjoying their treats.
The following weekend, the CVB handed out 70 bags of cookies at Taggart Hall for the Romney Cookie Crawl on Friday evening. Saturday was spent at “Light Up Capon Bridge” enjoying the CB Christmas Parade sponsored by K&C Construction and the Christmas Tree Forest in the pavilion behind the CB Public Library. The Christmas trees were all very creatively decorated and the CVB also decorated a tree in the pavilion.
The weekend of Dec. 11 was Romney’s turn, with “Christmas in Romney” in the spotlight. You could eat breakfast with Santa (I did), make a gingerbread house, watch the Christmas parade and attend FNB’s 81st Annual Children’s Christmas Party. Winterfest hosted a Christkindl market and the Festival of Trees, a lovely display of decorated trees on the lawn in front of the Walter C. Davis Memorial Building. The sleigh rides, sponsored by the WV Peach Festival, were a huge hit.
There’s still plenty of time to stop by and visit The Christmas Festival of Lights, Christmas Tree Forest and Festival of Trees. Bundle up, take a thermos of cocoa, crank up the holiday radio station and travel around Hampshire County to take in all of the beautiful sights.
What’s happening in 2022 for the Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau? Let me start by saying, I attended a tourism event here in West Virginia in November and heard this: “There’s No Idea Too Big and Too Bold. Nothing is Too Audacious.” I like that way of thinking. Here are some words/phrases from my brainstorming list: Great Backyard Bird Count (that IS happening here on Feb. 19), redbuds, historic house tour, new series of Historic Hampshire Christmas ornaments, farm crawl, barn quilts, hunting/fishing show, car show, canoe parade. If you’re reading this and you’re thinking, wow, that would be a great fit for me or my club/group/organization/business, you’re possibly already on the brainstorming contact list. Events that are already in place for 2022 include the Colonial Meal, Bluegrass Festival, Hampshire County Fair, Peach Festival, Riverfest, Founders Day, Veterans Appreciation Festival/Freedom Ride, Hampshire Highlands Art Festival, the Haunted Barn and all of our holiday events, including Light Up Capon Bridge, The Christmas Festival of Lights, Christmas in Romney and Winterfest. If you’re interested in any of the above, or have your own fabulous idea, please send me an email to cometohampshire@gmail.com or call me at 304-822-7477. Tag us in your holiday photos, too. #HolidaysInHampshire #ComeToHampshire. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
