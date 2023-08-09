As I ended last week's column and have thought about this week, I can’t help but try to explain the situation we are in as believers here on Earth today.
Last week, I spoke about John the Baptist and Elijah and their hopelessness they struggled with during the time they walked here. As I mentioned that they were just like us, flesh, I also want to discuss the difference between them and us.
They were chosen by God to serve a particular purpose in History. Scripture says that John was filled with the Spirit from his mother’s womb. (Luke 1:15 NKJV and Luke 1:41 NKJV)
Elijah had such a close relationship with his creator that he was taken up in a chariot of fire. (II Kings 2:11 NKJV) But what neither of these men had in their life was the resurrected Lord Jesus who paid for the sin of the world with the sacrifice of his life.
In the great mystery of our faith, they both knew Jesus but in the time and way that Father God allowed. Jesus, who always was and always is, met with Elijah on top of the mountain when he allowed the disciples a glimpse of the life beyond this life. (See Matthew 17 NKJV)
I often wonder what they discussed among themselves on top of that mountain, Jesus, Elijah and Moses, but we will never know. What we do know, however, is that Peter, who was always outspoken, thought it was a good idea to talk and make the request of building three tabernacles, one for each – Jesus, Moses and Elijah.
To his defense, Peter had always heard about the great things that Elijah and Moses accomplished and how Elijah was taken away in a chariot. He also was probably in awe of all the things he could have seen, he saw them speaking to Jesus. How did he know who it was? Another miracle of the moment. That does lead to the idea of the great importance of these individuals, right?
But, just as quickly as all that happened, the voice of Father God was heard saying, “This is my Son, in whom I am pleased. Hear Him.” In that moment, at least for those three disciples, Jesus was forever separated from the others who walked the Earth. Those others are pillars of the story but Jesus is the Son. The only begotten, the Author and Finisher of the Faith.
We have Jesus! We have the Son in whom He is well pleased! Elijah had his time and his walk here. John had his time and walk here. They both never got to experience the finished work of Jesus in their life. The finished work of Christ allowed most of the disciples and Paul the power and strength to live their life and finish the work before them and ultimately be martyred by many cruel and harsh ways according to history.
I can’t explain exactly how all these things happened, but I do trust that the Spirit gave them the words and strength at their moments just like Jesus promised he would.
In conclusion I want to emphasize that We have Jesus and His Spirit poured out upon us but I also want to remind all what Jesus taught us about “Our” time here. There are battles that continue to rage, the Light versus the Dark, the Flesh versus the Spirit. (See Ephesians 6 NKJV and Romans 7 NKJV)
Battles outside of us and also battles within us. Read the Scriptures. Learn about our Faith and the truth behind the battles we face. I leave you with the following scripture to ponder this week…
“Do not think that I came to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword. For I have come to ‘set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law’; and ‘a man’s enemies will be those of his own household.’” (Matthew 10:34-36 NKJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
