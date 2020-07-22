When I first moved to Hampshire County, one of the things I was super excited about was getting involved in my new community, maybe through volunteering.
Maybe there would be opportunities through church or the schools. This was stuff I was thinking about before I moved, but my mom brought me back to reality a bit.
You might not have time, she warned me. “You’re going to be busy with your job and your friends,” she said. “Worry about that stuff first.”
And she was right. I am a busy gal. This whole being-an-adult thing is really tough. I know I write about that all the time, but it’s true. It keeps me moving. On top of working, trying to have a social life, taking care of myself (and picking up after myself) and just taking time to take a breather, I really am booked most of the time.
But I read something the other day that got me thinking. I was doing some research to learn a little bit about the justice system in the county (work stuff, you guys feel me) and I saw a link with volunteer opportunities. On a whim, I clicked it.
Did you know that with the pandemic, since visitation restrictions at the hospital and nursing homes are so stringent, there are folks who haven’t seen their families or their spouses in months? MONTHS?
I try, as a general rule, to visit my family in Fredericksburg about one weekend a month. That’s the perfect timeframe for me to check up on what they’re doing, what Grandpap’s up to, what trouble my brothers are into and what’s going on with my parents.
When the pandemic started, it was maybe 2 months that I stayed away and didn’t visit them. I hated it.
I can’t even imagine not being able to see my people in Fredericksburg for 5 months, or to hug them or speak to them face to face. It got me thinking: there are probably couples that have been married for 60-plus years, and one of them is in a long-term care facility, and boom. COVID hits and these people, inseparable for decades, now can’t see each other. Can’t hold hands. Can’t kiss each other goodnight.
It’s for safety. Protection. I understand that. That doesn’t mean it isn’t sad.
So, what does any of that have to do with my perusing for volunteer opportunities? Well, a couple of the listings were calling for folks to send cards or letters to these care facilities for the residents.
Now, none of the listings were really local, so I reached out to see if folks at the Hampshire Center would take cards or letters for residents, and I was told that absolutely, they would love to accept them, as long as I called before I dropped them off.
I know I’m really busy these days. Lots of us are. It’s a stressful time and a tough situation altogether, but at least many of us get to hug the people we love.
I don’t know when the COVID-19 stuff will dissipate. I have an ugly feeling that we’re in it for a while, and, for me anyway, I feel like our choice should be easy. We need to focus on the positives and spread positivity, because with folks getting sick, stuff being canceled and impersonal virtual gatherings replacing the warmth of a crowd, we are going to need it. If we can take a few moments to send that positivity to others who might need it most, whether we know them or not, I think it might make a difference.
A card or letter from a stranger certainly won’t replace an embrace from a loved one for residents in nursing homes, but it might make them smile. And personally, I think that’s important, too.
