As I participated in our local graduation this past weekend, I reflected on the position of graduates while also thinking back on last week’s column that ended with the topic of being disqualified.
“Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may obtain it. And everyone who competes for the prize is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a perishable crown, but we for an imperishable crown. Therefore I run thus: not with uncertainty. Thus I fight: not as one who beats the air. But I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest, when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified.” (1 Corinthians 9:24-27 NKJV)
When I thought about Graduation, I thought of becoming qualified. Not that graduating from high school is the ultimate qualifier but it is part of the process for many occupations. In order to go onto the next step for many, they need to graduate and get that diploma. Maybe the next step is college or a trade school or quite possibly the military. Within our society and the order of attainment, getting that piece of paper qualifies you to go to the next step.
The opposite of qualified is of course disqualified. Disqualified to me is a pretty harsh word. Upon thinking of this word and the scripture above, I also couldn’t help but think about the current season we just left, track season. Unfortunately for one of our local girls relay teams, they had the news given to them that they were DQ’d (disqualified) from one of their races recently. As I had the chance to talk to one of the runners of this race, I was made aware that they didn’t even know they were DQ’d until after the race. Wow, think about that as you reference back to the scripture. How many of us are running the race and we don’t know we have been disqualified?
If Paul warns us about becoming disqualified, we also must look at staying qualified. There are parameters we must remain within while running our race. As Paul describes it, we must discipline our body and bring it into subjection. Subjection…subjection to what or who? I think we all know the answer to that – we are in subjection to our Lord Jesus.
How does all this tie together? Paul brings it to the level of preaching but I want you to try to look at it at the level of who you are. Do you practice what you preach? Does your life match what comes out of your mouth? When I read about what Paul is trying to describe to us and being disqualified, I can’t help but hear the word Hypocrite. If we, as followers of Christ can’t become disciplined within our race here, our words we preach can become as a clanging cymbal. In other words, who wants to listen to someone who doesn’t follow what they say is so important and vital.
We all fall short and but if we continue to fall shorter we have to realize that our preaching can become disqualified within the ears of the listeners.
I hope the words I brought this week were not to harsh but there are consequences for our actions. The Lord will provide us Grace and Mercy as we ask for it. Own your disqualifying behavior and repent. Your Race is not over yet.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
